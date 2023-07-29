Free 'omakase' in NTUC FairPrice? Man shows off his appetiser, main course, dessert and more

Ever wanted to try an omakase but never had the opportunity nor money to do so?

One man has discovered a budget way of doing so, but the catch is that it isn't at a restaurant.

In a TikTok video uploaded on July 11, the man, who goes by the username SG Uncle Diary, shared how he enjoyed a feast at none other than NTUC FairPrice.

This time around, he visited the outlet at Nex.

"Every Sunday [when I have] nothing to do, I will go to NTUC FairPrice to eat omakase," he said in Teochew in the 40-second clip.

But how is it an omakase, you may wonder.

For the uninitiated, during an omakase, diners leave the menu up to the chef to surprise them.

SG Uncle Diary explained that it's similar in the supermarket as one would never know what food samples would be available for the day.

And he even had enough food samples to eat an entire meal.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sgunclediary/video/7254446338966949128?_r=1&_t=8eNfwSZPybp[/embed]

For appetisers, he got some cornflakes which were served to him in a small cup.

Just like a Japanese restaurant, there was also a tempura-like sample which he happily took using a toothpick.

For the main course, he got some pasta served in a tiny cup.

And for dessert, he got some milk.

SG Uncle Diary also said that one should not look down on the small serving sizes.

"I [ate] seven, eight kinds of food," he revealed, adding that one can eat as many "courses" as they like.

"All is free one (sic), NTUC sponsor one," he said jokingly.

In the comments, amused netizens praised SG Uncle Diary, with one even calling him "smart".

One also said this was "fine dining at its best".

