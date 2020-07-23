Free totes, $5 tickets and fresh flicks: All the reasons to (safely) catch a movie on the big screen

They may have shuttered their theatres and dimmed their projectors for nearly four months, but local cinemas and distributors haven't been idle — at least judging from all the reopening promos and new films lined-up in the coming weeks.

On top of the usual perks for students, seniors and credit card holders, they're pulling out all the stops to win moviegoers back after their long-awaited reopening on July 13.

Feeling spoiled for choice? Here's a handy roundup to get you up to date on the latest in the movie scene.

Pay only $5 per ticket with Golden Village's M Pass

If you're a frequent moviegoer, Golden Village (GV) has got you covered. Redeem four tickets to selected movies with each M Pass, priced at $20 for Klook and GV members, and $25 for non-members.

Each pass is valid for three months.

The curated line-up of blockbuster reruns includes: Pitch Perfect 3, Midway, Mile 22 and Skyscraper.

M Pass holders may redeem a maximum of two tickets per movie at GV VivoCity, GV Suntec City or GV Plaza.

Click here for a full list of M Pass movies as well as the terms and conditions.

Get your hands on these adorable Rilakkuma tumblers at GV

Sip your sodas in style with these exclusive Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma tumblers, available when you purchase the following $14.50 combos at GV.

Combo A: One regular drink, one large popcorn, one Rilakkuma or Korilakkuma tumbler

Combo B: One regular drink, nachos, one Rilakkuma or Korilakkuma tumbler

Combo C: One regular drink, one hotdog, one Rilakkuma or Korilakkuma tumbler

They're available while stocks last, so snap em' up before it's too late.

Redeem a free Projector tote bag when you watch four A24 films

Back with a selection of films from A24 — the studio which gave us the Academy Award-winning Moonlight — The Projector is sweetening the deal by throwing in a free tote bag for every four movies you watch.

Claim a redemption card with any A24 ticket purchase and work on filling it up from now till the end of August.

The films included in this promotion are Moonlight⁣⁣, Midsommar⁣⁣, The Lighthouse⁣⁣, Waves⁣⁣, The Farewell⁣⁣, A Ghost Story⁣ and Lady Bird⁣⁣.

Celebrate Local at Cathay Cineplexes with $8 movie and snack combo

With National Day fast approaching, there's no better time to celebrate local cinema.

For just $8, catch a classic Singaporean flick and enjoy a free medium popcorn. Students and seniors get an additional $2 off.

From July 23 to 29, the line-up includes 4 Love, Long Long Time Ago, Long Long Time Ago 2, Zombiepura and That Girl in Pinafore.

Click here to check out the full list of movies on offer.

Book Shaw Theatres tickets online and enjoy half-priced snacks

PHOTO: Shaw Theatres

From now till July 29, take 50 per cent off any popcorn combo at Shaw Theatres when you book your tickets online.

Each ticket entitles you to one discounted popcorn combo set.

The promotion is not valid for tickets booked for Shaw Theatres premiere and KinoLounge by Shaw Theatres.

$5 F&B combos at Filmgarde Cineplexes

Who needs to sneak snacks into the cinema when you can enjoy a regular snack combo for just $5?

The offer is valid for each ticket purchase at Filmgarde Cineplexes and includes the Popcorn Combo, Cheesy Hotdog Combo, Nachos Combo, Hotdog Combo, Cheese Sticks Combo or Cheesy Chicken Meatballs Combo.

Applicable while stocks last.

Save up to $8 with WE Cinemas' bundle deals

Get two movie tickets and one large popcorn combo at only $19 (usual price $27) from Monday to Thursday at WE Cinemas.

The bundle is also available at $27 (usual price $33) from Friday to Sunday, as well as public holidays and public holiday eves.

This reopening special is only valid till July 31.

Dig into a $38 four-course meal at EagleWings Cinematics

Looking for something a little more fancy for your first movie date in months? Impress your date with EagleWings Cinematics' four-course meal, available at $38 (usual price $50) for a limited time only.

The promotion is valid for every two tickets booked.

Premium ticket holders can choose to have their meal in-hall, while classic ticket holders will be served their food at the cinema's lounge.

Book your tickets online or call 98487777.

What's new at local cinemas

Take full advantage of all the opening promos and ditch your tiny laptop and TV screens — catch these films on the big screen instead.

Train to Busan: Peninsula

Now showing at: Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Filmgarde Cineplexes, EagleWings Cinematics, Shaw Theatres, The Projector, WE Cinemas

If you are catching the movie at Shaw Theatres in Imax, hang on to your ticket stubs for the chance to win signed posters and more.

A Choo

Now showing at: Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Filmgarde Cineplexes, EagleWings Cinematics

Join mm2 Entertainment's Instagram photo contest, open from now till July 28, to win exclusive merchandise and complimentary tickets.

Escape from Pretoria

Now showing at: Golden Village, Filmgarde Cineplexes, EagleWings Cinematics, Shaw Theatres

Intruder

Now showing at: Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Filmgarde Cineplexes

Vivarium

Now showing at: Golden Village, Shaw Theatres

Beasts Clawing at Straws

Opens: July 30

Where to watch: The Projector

Unhinged

Opens: July 30

Where to watch: Cathay Cineplexes

