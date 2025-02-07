Fuiyoh! Uncle Roger's fried rice restaurant coming to JB

Singaporeans looking to have a taste of Nigel Ng's famous fried rice can soon rejoice.

Having launched a number of outlets in Kuala Lumpur last year, the 33-year-old Malaysian-born comedian, better known as Uncle Roger, now has his eyes set on Johor.

On Friday (Feb 7), Nigel's fried rice restaurant Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger took to Instagram to tease the location of its next launch.

"Niece and nephew, can you guess where Uncle Roger is going next?" the caption read.

In the photo, Uncle Roger could be seen sat inside a three-wheeled vehicle, smirking while holding up a plate of fried rice.

The post also had clues to help viewers identify the restaurant's new location — including a vehicle registration plate starting with the letter "J" (denoting it is from the state of Johor) and a football with the Johor Darul Ta'zim logo on it.

While there was no mention of the restaurant's exact location, a separate post from Instagram page Johor Foodie on Feb 6 may offer more clues.

According to the post, Mid Valley Southkey shopping mall will soon be home to a Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger outlet.

The accompanying photo displayed the restaurant's hoarding in bright orange along with a large cartoon depiction of Uncle Roger.

The opening date of this outlet is unknown at the time of writing.

In the comments section, several netizens noted the presumably strategic location of this outlet.

"Please Uncle Roger, don't put Singapore dollar price," one user pleaded.

Another netizen commented: "Definitely aiming Singaporean visitors."

"Last time Uncle Roger said [that] he will make separate price for Singaporeans and Malaysians. Hope it's true," one comment read.

Issues around price

Since opening his first restaurant last September, Uncle Roger's venture into the F&B market has been largely successful, drawing snaking queues from fans keen to give his fried rice a try.

However, there have also been negative reactions online, specifically regarding the prices of dishes at his restaurant.

Originally priced at RM18 (S$5.47), the signature Special Fry Rice has since been adjusted to RM16 after complaints about steep prices.

