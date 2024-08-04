'Haiyaa... Good things take time': Uncle Roger's first restaurant in Malaysia at Pavilion KL, opens in September

Malaysian-born Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, is coming home.

The 33-year-old London-based comedian is set to open his first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur in September.

According to Instagram page KL Foodie, the restaurant is located at Pavilion KL, in the Bukit Bintang district of Malaysia's capital city.

On Thursday (Aug 1), an Instagram post displayed the soon-to-open restaurant hoarding, in the bright shade of orange often associated with Uncle Roger.

It read: "Haiyaa...Good things take time. Wait long long."

One can't help but read it in Uncle Roger's exaggerated accent.

The hoarding also had an advertising board, as the restaurant is looking to ramp up its hiring process.

Roles include floor manager, waiters and commis chef.

Given the ambiguous nature of the post, the comments section was filled with netizens posing questions about the restaurant.

"Seriously, is it halal? Genuine question," one Instagram user asked.

Another netizen wondered if the restaurant would be serving egg fried rice, given that Uncle Roger has a tendency to be critical of other restaurants' rendition of the dish.

At the time of writing, there has been no announcement on the concept of the restaurant or menu items that diners can expect.

AsiaOne has reached out to Uncle Roger's restaurant for more information.

Keeping it hush-hush

Uncle Roger first announced the opening of his restaurant in a YouTube video on July 1.

He was tight-lipped back then about the details and only revealed that this was a "little secret just for loyal niece and nephew watching".

The restaurant's Instagram page, Fuiyohitsuncleroger, only has two posts at the time of writing and Uncle Roger continued teasing his fans by saying they are still too early for updates.

