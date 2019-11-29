Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Mall-goers are in for a treat this festive season as malls are upping their yuletide game in a bid to stand out from one another.

Take your pick of beloved cartoon characters from Frozen, We Bare Bears, PJ Masks and Sesame Street and meet them on selected dates and timings!

Elmo & Cookie Monster at Marina Square

In conjunction with Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, Marina Square will be decked out in vibrant bursts of festive Sesame Street cheer from now till Jan 1.

Snap away in front of the iconic Hooper's Store, 123 Building, Big Bird's Nest Area and jump into a giant ball pit at the main atrium.

There'll also be opportunities to meet our favourite characters Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more at live shows running from Dec 6 till Dec 22 and creative art workshops with tickets available at $20 per pair.

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Ice Bear, Panda and Grizzly at City Square Mall

Fans of the hit We Bare Bears series can look forward to meeting the trio and getting their paws on exclusive merch. And get ready to snap away at five photo spots around the mall.

From Nov 30 onwards, there'll be a live show every day with the We Bare Bears till Dec 15 (with the exception of Dec 2 and 9) and a meet-and-greet after the show!

Admission is free, so just head on over to the L1 Stage area at 2pm and 7pm (Tues to Fri) and 1pm, 4pm and 7pm (Sat to Sun).

With the help of Ice Bear's magic, there'll also be a 10-minute "snowfall" every evening at 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm.

More info on activities available here.

Address: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208539

PJ Masks at NEX

This weekend and next (Dec 7 to 8), the biggest shopping mall in the North-East will play host to the three masked crusaders of hit children's series PJ Masks — Catboy, Owlette and Gekko — as well as supervillain, Romeo.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the three protagonists are grade-schoolers by day and superheroes by night and this will be their first appearance in Asia.

From Tuesdays to Sundays, the trio and Romeo will be performing live with a meet and greet session after the show for those who hold photo passes (admits family of four with minimum spend of $50).

More info on activities available here.

Address: NEX, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

Anna & Elsa at Changi Airport T3

Not only can you catch Frozen 2 in cinemas, you can immerse yourself in a Frozen Wonderland inspired by the fictional land of Arendelle at our very own Changi Airport that'll be running till Jan 5.

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group

This weekend is your last chance to catch Anna and Elsa in the flesh at T3's departure hall, and while you're there, be sure to drop by Jewel for more festive delights.

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group

There'll be a Christmas marketplace, meet and greet with Santa and Santarina, as well as a 16-metre-tall Christmass tree at the HSBC Rain Vortex.

For more information on activities at Changi Airport, go to https://frozenwonderland.changiairport.com/

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

Come Dec 29, the annual yuletide affair at Gardens by the Bay is back for a highly anticipated sixth run with a myriad of new highlights amidst a festive backdrop of dazzling installations.

This year, new highlights include the debut of the Christmas Parade, a brand new interactive Santa's Workshop, and the Dessert Wonderland — a first ever collaboration between iconic brands N2 Extreme Gelato, Happitea, Durian Edition and Tokyo Lamington where you can indulge in locally-inspired treats like durian kakigori and bandung lamingtons.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

While you have to pay a $6 admission charge for some of the activities, the Christmas Parade with colourful floats, 5-minute 'snow' show, musical performances and luminary light sculptures are free for the public to enjoy.

The admission fee will grant you access to carnival rides and games (purchase of tokens required), Santa's workshop where you can watch the elves hard at work, and performances by homegrown talents Inch Chua, Jana Ann and Joy Alexis.

Inside fairgrounds, foodies can also look forward to a wide array of gastronomic adventures under the stars at restaurants, cafes and the festive market.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Notable F&B brands there include Burger & Lobster, Sinfonia Ristorante, TONITO, where you can try festive dishes like turkey drumstick, Christmas roast, butterscotch fish & chips and meatless meatball skewers.

For more information on Christmas Wonderland, go to https://christmaswonderland.sg/

CHRISTMAS CARNIVALS ALONG ORCHARD

Nothing says Christmas like the annual light display along Orchard road and this year, shoppers can also look forward to three villages spreading holiday cheer from now till Dec 26.

Picture food trucks, carnival rides and live stage performances for both the young and the young-at-heart to go wild.

Tuck into a plethora of food options like Nyonya bites and beer straight from the tap while delighting your little ones with activities like a life-sized human claw machine, bumper cars and even a Venetian Double-Storey Carousel.

Venues:

*Scape Playspace, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

Grange Road Carpark, 96 Somerset Rd, Singapore 238163

Shaw House Urban Plaza, 1 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228208

Opening hours:

Sun-Thurs: 12pm-10pm

Fri-Sat: 12pm-11pm

Dec 20-26: 12pm-11pm

