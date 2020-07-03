GE2020: Men on the election campaign trail who've slayed with their style

It's not just the women who've got It, the men of GE2020 have proven they've also got great sense — sartorial sense that is.

The stakes may be high going into a political election, but these candidates have proven they've got just what it takes in the fashion stakes too.

Tan Chuan-Jin (and his pumped up kicks)

#Majulah! Another day starts....a journey that has been going on for nearly 33 years in public service...of which 9 has... Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Those Nikes may look rather well-worn, but the effort put in by the Speaker of Parliament to customise his sneakers gets the thumbs up from us.

PSP's Tanjong Pagar GRC team

Outside of their party polo tees, Progress Singapore Party's Tanjong Pagar team show they scrub up pretty well.

In their latest Facebook cover photo, the team, including lone woman Wendy Low, look well put together in office chic outfits. It's also a nice change to see the men, comprising Michael Chua, Abas Kasmani, Harish Pillay and Terence Soon look all suave in suits and formal shirts.

And oh yes, the otters look cute, too.

'Visually interesting' Xie Yao Quan

<Smile> Learning to smile with my eyes as I continue visiting residents at their homes. p.s. was tempted to draw a smile on my mask! Posted by Xie Yao Quan 谢曜全 on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

Most of us may have known by now that PAP new face Xie Yao Quan, who is part of the team contesting for Jurong GRC is also Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung's cousin.

With his fit physique, he looks good in his campaign trail ensemble, but it's what lies apparently beneath those party whites that have made people sit up and take notice.

https://twitter.com/renceheng/status/1278128290553671680

As one tweet puts it, "he's passed the 'eye test'".

SDP's mystery man

https://twitter.com/YahooSG/status/1277809000310923265

Who's the person walking alongside opposition leader Chee Soon Juan is what one netizen wants to know.

Under the mask, we can't really tell but he certainly captured attention with his well-fitted and pressed red shirt and khaki pants, not to mention that confident swagger.

Lee Hsien Yang's mask

PHOTO: TwitterPHOTO: The Straits Times

Fashionable face masks are not just for women.

Okay, so the Prime Minister's brother is not contesting in this election, but he has been spotted on PSP's campaign trail, decked out in brightly-coloured, flowery masks that have become his signature look.

The batik-like fabric masks are said to be made by his wife, Lee Suet Fern.

Baey Yam Keng

The incumbent MP for Tampines GRC is well known for being sartorially savvy. On Nomination Day, Baey dared to be different, eschewing the formal tucked-in look of his running mates and ditching the usual black dress shoes.

PHOTO: Instagram/Baeyyamkeng

Even on the often sweaty campaign trail, the man looks well-coordinated, down to his matching footwear

