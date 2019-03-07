Good deals must share July 1-7: Free drink for Huawei mobile users

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

[Update, July 3]

FREE DRINK AT PARTEA FOR HUAWEI USERS

The best way is here to stay! Every Huawei phone is a joy to behold. 😉 Partea with us to enjoy a free cup of your... Posted by Partea 茶派 on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

If you're a Huawei user who's feeling a little aggrieved of late, here's a treat that may offer some comfort.

The Chinese smartphone maker is partnering homegrown tea chain Partea over two weekends in July, offering Huawei users a choice of any beverage on the menu.

Simply show your Huawei phone at the counter and register as a Partea member to redeem your drink (limited to the first 300 customers per participating outlet).

Offer period: July 5 to 7; 12 to 14 (Friday to Sunday)

For more information, click here

$4.40 KOI X GARRETT POP POP TEA LATTE

In case you're having trouble keeping up with the newest drink trends, popcorn has become the new boba and is being used as a topping in KOI's newest Pop pop tea latte.

Yes, that's right. The famous bubble tea chain dropped a new collab with Garrett's popcorn to release a drink that combines black tea latte with caramel popcorn.

Wondering how to drink the concoction? KOI released a handy infographic that tell us to sip the drink before scooping out the popcorn.

PHOTO: Facebook/ koithesg

The drink is available at $4.40 for a medium cup and $6.10 for a large at 12 KOI branches across the island.

The selected outlets are:

Bugis+

Buona Vista MRT Station

Downtown East

Great World City

JCube

Junction 8

Novena Square Mall

Peranakan Place

Serangoon NEX

Tiong Bahru Plaza

White Sands

Woodlands MRT Station

Here's what it looks like according to Facebook user Elean Ng, who found the drink just a tad too sweet.

$10 NETT, 2HR KARAOKE SESSION WITH MANEKINEKO

Stressed out by the thought of having nothing to do? Why not sing your heart out at Manekineko?

The karaoke chain is bringing back their all-day promo where you'll be able to belt out your favourite tunes for two hours at $10 nett during the weekdays.

The price includes free-flow snacks, drinks and even ice-cream at selected outlets.

Good News for everyone!! $10 promo is coming back with Upgrades in July $10 NETT per pax for 2hrs singing session at... Posted by Karaoke Manekineko Singapore on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Too busy to drop by during the weekdays? The Manekineko outlet at Scape is having a separate weekend deal till July 31st.

You can give your vocal cords a workout at $2 nett per person per hour on weekends, but do note that this deal requires a minimum of three people and is valid only for a three-hour singing session.

Crazy Deal Ever at Manekineko Scape Outlet !!! $1 NETT per hr per pax at Weekday / $2 NETT at Weekend🤪🤪 Promotion... Posted by Karaoke Manekineko Singapore on Saturday, 22 June 2019

$4.90 PASTA AT 49 SEATS

Say goodbye to your low-carb diets and hello to cheap pasta thanks to 49 Seats!

As part of their second anniversary celebrations, the $4.90 plates will be sold for the first 49 minutes from when the restaurant opens at 11.30am, and again at 6pm.

Valid from today till July 7, all pastas (which range from $12.90 to $14.90), are included in this deal except the Salted Egg Tom Yum Seafood Pasta.

[2ND YEAR ANNIVERSARY 🎉🎉🎉] Guess what foodies!!! Come on over and celebrate 49 Seats 2nd Anniversary at The Centrepoint... Posted by 49 Seats on Tuesday, 25 June 2019

Note that you'll have to like and share their post on Facebook first before ordering.

1-FOR-1 $142 LOBSTER AND OTHER FOOD DEALS AT ION ORCHARD

With the Great Singapore Sale upon us, you know what that means -- a bevy of one-for-one deals you shouldn't miss out on.

ION Orchard is celebrating their 10th birthday this year (boy, does that make me feel old) with free admission to ION Sky at level 56 as well as some one-for-one food deals which includes a Boston Lobster worth $141.60.

Visit us this Sat, 6 Jul, and be rewarded with one-day-only deals as part of our 10th Anniversary celebrations. Admission to ION Sky at L56 is also free! #10NCelebrates Posted by ION Orchard on Sunday, 30 June 2019

They are:

- 1-for-1 Hong Kong wonton noodles at Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert

- 1-for-1 Thai boat noodles at Nara Thai

- 1-for-1 Live Boston lobster (U.P.$141.60++) at Jumbo Seafood

- 1-for-1 Longan Paradise Tea mocktail from The 1872 Clipper Tea Co.

- 1-for-1 patisserie @$10 with every main course ordered at TWG

Available via the ION Orchard mobile app from June 7 to July 28, all you'll have to do to redeem these deals is to download the app and flash the deals on your phone before paying.

50% OFF FOODPANDA DELIVERY (AGAIN)

Shoutout to the food delivery guys who spoil us all. After the 50 per cent off discount code last week, Foodpanda is back with another one to save us some hard-earned cash.

Valid till July 14, you can use the promo code "MANIA" to get 50 per cent off your meals. You'll have to be quick though -- there are only 5000 redemptions allowed everyday.

50% off. It's too crazy to miss! Use code MANIA now to catch 50% off* Subway and more! *T&Cs apply. For more... Posted by foodpanda on Sunday, 30 June 2019

We're happy to report that the voucher worked for us this morning but if you were thinking of ordering your entire week's worth of food right now (like I did), you can drop that thought.

The discount is capped at $10 and only five redemptions per user is allowed.

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com