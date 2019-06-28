1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey

A 30m-long series of swings has been set up along Palawan Beach as part of the Make Time campaign to encourage locals to take breaks.

SINGAPORE - Taking a break does not seem to come easy for stressed-out Singapore residents.

Of 600 Singaporeans and permanent residents polled in a recent survey, three in 10 said they did not know how to relax and half said they were stressed out by the thought of doing nothing.

This is despite 52 per cent of those surveyed saying they felt stuck in a daily routine they were unable to get out of, and 74 per cent wishing they could spend more time with their families and loved ones.

The survey, commissioned by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and conducted online in April, also found that excluding mealtimes, people spent only 2.8 hours of leisure time on average with family and friends, or just slightly over 1 per cent of a week.

Experts discussing the findings on Thursday (June 27) at a media event said that making time for self and family requires deliberate adjustments.

Dr Daniel Fung, chairman of the Institute of Mental Health's medical board, said people often talk about work-life balance as though there must be separate times for work and life, but it would be more useful to create harmony incorporating both aspects.

"Balance is impossible... If you only try to find a balance, that means time with family is time with family, it's not about work, then you will always struggle," he said at the event at FOC Sentosa.

"Create a situation where while you're at work, you can also think about your family," he added, though he noted that it does not work for everyone and some people need to have a more structured containment of various aspects of their lives.