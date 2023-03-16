Got milk? New daddy Titus Low tries wife Cheryl Chin's breast milk with cereal

Titus Low is in uncharted territory as a dad.

While most expect him to be sharing typical parent stuff such as changing diapers, trust the Singapore OnlyFans creator to approach his new responsibility in life his way.

In a TikTok clip posted yesterday (March 15), Titus decided to flex his his daddy status by enjoying a breakfast of a different variety.

The 22-year-old can be seen pouring a pack of his wife Cheryl Chin's pumped breast milk into his bowl of cereal.

While he didn't give his two cents on the taste of his unconventional choice of milk, Titus can be seen smiling and giving a nod of approval after his first bite. Got milk anyone?

Perhaps the man just needs some "extra proteins" for his morning pick-me-up, after all, taking care of a newborn can be an energy-sapping endeavour right?

Or maybe this is his special way of showing his love to his daughter Elleria?

Every parent wants the best for their kids, and we guess the only way to be assured of quality would be to try it out for yourself.

In the comments though, netizens seems unsettled by Titus' latest daddy antics with many questioning his actions. Many pointed out that breast milk is a precious commodity meant for his baby and not him.

One commenter went so far to say that she was "traumatised" by the stunt, while another simply chalked it down to Titus' willingness to do "anything for content".

His fans, however, were more generous with their comments with many asking about the taste of the breast milk in question.

One comment even cheekily suggested that the OnlyCreamery boss should "make ice cream" out of the milk. Fancy a scoop of breast milk ice cream anyone?

Titus and Cheryl welcomed their daughter Elleria on March 8 and the pair have shared the delivery process on their socials.

During the couple's baby gender reveal party, Titus stated that he was hoping for a boy.

Cheryl, on the other hand, was clearly set on having a girl and claimed that her dream came true thanks to her daily manifestation exercises.

