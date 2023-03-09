'Call me daddy': Titus Low and Cheryl Chin welcome baby girl

Titus Low is a daddy. For real.

The 22-year-old OnlyFans creator and fellow influencer wife Cheryl Chin, 21, appear to have welcomed their baby girl.

A clip posted to Titus' TikTok account on Thursday (March 9) showed a snippet of the baby's gender reveal party, along with one of a smiling Titus clad in a white bathrobe cradling a newborn.

In the caption to the clip, Titus wrote: "Call me daddy now." As of publishing, Cheryl had yet to make any announcement of the baby's arrival on social media.

While there's still no word on the baby's name, Titus did give indication of the baby's impending arrival through a series of Instagram Stories posted on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/Tituslow

The videos showed him arriving at Thomson Medical Centre before he looked all scrubbed up and ready to meet his baby girl.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/Tituslow

Before their baby's sex was revealed at the party, Titus had stated his preference for a boy, while Cheryl was adamant that she was having a girl. She later claimed that her dream came to life through daily manifestation exercises.

Titus had stunned his social media followers last June, when he hinted that he was engaged.

In a subsequent video, he dished on the couple's whirlwind romance and proposal, which took place just six hours after they got together. He also revealed that the couple had known each other for about a month then.

Last September, the pair dropped the news that they were having a baby.

