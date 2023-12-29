Got what it takes to wing it? Mandai Wildlife Reserve seeks unique 'penguin intern'

Dreaming of a unique work environment where you can mingle with unconventional colleagues? Well, you're in luck!

On Dec 21, Mandai Wildlife Reserve posted on Instagram, announcing its search for a distinctive position: 'Penguin Intern'



Following the success of the 'Panda Intern' recruitment in 2021, this unique internship is for those who have a "knack for storytelling and [are] a social media guru at heart".

The post also mentioned that it will be a six-month internship, working closely with its Digital & Data, Education and Animal Care teams.

As the title suggests, this internship will take place in Bird Paradise, which opened earlier this year.

Furthermore, the 'Penguin Intern' will serve as an advocate for wildlife, specifically birds, by "curating and creating content on Mandai's social media channels" for the public.

Interested applicants can submit a video introduction of themselves by Jan 7, 2024. More details on the job listing can be found here.

The successful candidate will enjoy perks such as free staff lunches, complimentary entry to all parks under Mandai Wildlife Reserve, up-close and personal experiences with the birds and exclusive discounts at retail stores.

What should you expect at Bird Paradise? For starters, it's the largest bird park in Asia, with more than 3,500 birds across 400 species.

The 17-hectare bird park is home to eight walk-through, mixed-species aviaries that resemble natural habitats found across the world.

If you're lucky to be chosen, expect to work closely with the likes of the red-tailed black cockatoo at the Australian Outback aviary, American flamingos at the Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands and, of course, penguins at the Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove.

