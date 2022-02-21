Grab a drink at these 5 new bars this weekend

As the crowd returns to Singapore’s nightlife (albeit one that has to end prematurely), we’ve been noticing more bars opening up in the past few months. These are five bars that are worth coming out for and jostling with the crowd for a taxi past 10pm.

Binary

One of the new establishments to revive the forgotten mall of Palais Renaissance, Binary is an unassuming gastro-bar big on their wines. There’s much significance to the name – its unit number, its meeting of East and West cuisine and the stars – but you don’t need to know all that to enjoy the moreish grub such as the Octopus with Lao Gan Ma Chilli, a fluffy Home-made Kubaneh Bread and Gambas Al Ajillo.

They’ve got their own brew on tap (Binary Craft Brew), cocktails like the savoury Spice It Up with Macallan 12 and green chilli and great happy hour promotions. But wine enthusiasts will especially appreciate the bottles of quality wines at exceptionally reasonable prices.

390 Orchard Road, 01-01A Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871. Tel: 9363 0101

Honcho

Taking over the Screening Room along Ann Siang Road, Honcho is a multi-storey lifestyle venue and F&B concept that starts at the basement (Social @Honcho), up to the ground floor and a rooftop terrace (JŌ @Honcho).

Opened by two long-time friends and ex-bandmates from local Mandarin rap-rock group, Chou Pi Jiang, the three levels double up as a space for creatives and non-creatives to rub shoulders, in hopes of sparking some unique collaborations.

In the spirit of supporting and nurturing the local arts and culture, Honcho enlists a hyperlocal team of artists (the mural at JŌ is done by PHUNK Studio) and F&B industry professionals including executive chef, Terence Ong, who lends his contemporary Japanese cuisine to the food and cocktail consultant, Vijay Mudaliar of Native bar. When the Covid-19 restrictions lift, look out for talks, workshops and auctions in this space.

12 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069692.

ALSO READ: Bottomless brunch in Singapore: Get social with Punch Brunch Sundays at Republic

Kilo Lounge

It’s been 10 years since its inception at Kallang Bugis for the buzzy and stylish restaurant and bar named Kilo Lounge. Initially reopening at Duxton Hill amidst the pandemic lockdown and regulations, they’ve canned their ‘marketplace concept’ and kept to the concept it was before.

Sit by the bar or sink into soft cushions for Latin American-influenced fare such as the Kilo Ceviche and Signature Kilo Squid Ink Rice with Crispy Calamari. The cocktails are nothing to shout about but be warned, they come pretty strong.

97 Duxton Road, Singapore 089541. Tel: 9625 0279

NOX

Moving from its former location along Beach Road, the shiny new NOX takes up residence at Club Street. It joins the slew of new faces on the street, bringing along Diageo World Class Finalist mixologist Sam Wong. While the second storey plays host to diners in complete darkness (served by visually impaired staff), the ground level features a curved wall that’s illuminated by mood lighting.

It sets the tone for Wong’s innovative and tasty concoctions, the reason why his previous venture Ah Sam’s Cold Drink Stall won over so many folks, such as the Kwai Fei made with elderflower liqueur, gin, fresh grapefruit juice and tonic water. His cocktails are only available at the bar on the first floor, so come by for a nightcap or drink up before and after a dinner upstairs.

83 Club Street, Singapore 069451. Tel: 6298 0708

Offtrack

The cool kid in town, Offtrack is barely a month old and already has been booked out every weekend. The brainchild of two co-founders of local music collectives Darker Than Wax and Ice Cream Sundays, it’s no wonder there’s a DJ console in the main dining area with vinyls lining the walls behind.

A former seedy disco, the music bar keeps the menu concise with Pan Asian dishes the likes of Fish Sauce Chicken Wings and Burnt Chilli Dip with Sourdough as well as a selection of classic-inspired cocktails. Designed to be an avenue for creatives, expect the music and art on the walls to keep on evolving.

34 North Canal Road, Singapore 059290.

This article was first published in The Peak.