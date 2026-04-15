Life hack: Here’s how I saved $90 on dining and Grab rides during the GrabCoins Flash Sale

As an active Grab user, it turns out I've been raking up GrabCoins without even actively trying.

In case you aren't caught up: Grab's GrabRewards underwent a rebrand and is now called GrabCoins, an easier and quicker way to unlock savings via the app.

Essentially, you earn rewards in the form of GrabCoins every time you transact on Grab, and these earnings can be used directly to offset your total bill for food, mart, or ride services.

All that is about​ to​ get a whole lot better with the ongoing monthly GrabCoins Flash Sale, where you can stretch your GrabCoins to get a higher redemption value.

In my case, I had racked up over ​23,000 ​​​in GrabCoins just from my typical use of the app for everyday essentials like food deliveries and ride-hailing services. Normally, my earnings would equate to about ​$45 ​in redeemable rewards. But with this flash sale, I was able to ​almost ​double my savings to score a whopping $90 value in GrabFood and Grab ride vouchers. Here's how.

​​Monthly GrabCoins Flash Sale every 15th​ of the month ​​ ​​

If you've been using the Grab app for anything from QR code payments to getting your meals delivered through GrabFood, you're likely sitting on a bigger stash of GrabCoins than you realise.

But before you think about hoarding GrabCoins to indulge in the future, note this crucial PSA: your GrabCoins will start to expire from 31 July under a six-month validity period (​​e.g. Any GrabCoins earned before January 2026 will expire on 31 July 2026, while those earned from January 2026 onwards will expire six months from the month they were earned), so be sure to redeem them regularly lest they go to waste.

So, it's a good thing that redeeming your GrabCoins has just become more lucrative. The all-new GrabCoins Flash Sale presents the perfect window of opportunity for reward redemptions, allowing you to snag vouchers at discounted rates to really stretch out the value of your GrabCoins.

Happening from the 15th​ ​of every month, ​​the GrabCoins Flash Sale will have ​​​a wide range of attractive vouchers being offered at a fraction of their usual GrabCoins cost.

For April, get up to 60 per cent in savings when you redeem vouchers within the flash sale period. Score deals for GrabFood, ​Grab rides, ​Amazon, and even retail ​vouchers ​from CapitaLand Malls and Frasers Property malls to enjoy more value on your favourite merchants for less.

​​These GrabCoins Flash Sale offerings refresh monthly, so if any offers catch your interest, snag them quick​ly.​

As for me, I was set on trading my GrabCoins for vouchers with the ​​highest discount value. Hence, I redeemed the following with just ​22,500​​ GrabCoins:

Vouchers redeemed GrabCoins used Four x $10 off GrabFood Tea time (2pm - 5pm) vouchers at 60 per cent off 8,000 GrabCoins (usual value: 20,000 GrabCoins) ​​​​​​​​Four x $10 off GrabFood vouchers at 40 per cent off​​ ​​​​12,000 GrabCoins (usual value: 20,000 GrabCoins)​​​ ​​​​One x $10 off Grab premium ride vouchers (to treat myself)​​​ at 50 per cent off ​​​​2,500 GrabCoins (usual value: 5,000 GrabCoins)​​​

That's $90 worth of savings on my upcoming food delivery ​orders ​and ​rides. Just by timing my redemption for the GrabCoins Flash Sale, I get ​almost ​double the value for my accumulated GrabCoins - score!

To continue getting the best deals, I'm setting a reminder on my calendar for the 15th of every month so I can exclusively cash out my GrabCoins during the flash sale period.

How to continue maximising GrabCoins

Now that you know how to get the best bang for your GrabCoins buck, here are some ways to ​rack up more GrabCoins in time for the next flash sale. ​​ ​

For starters, you'll always earn GrabCoins through everyday use of the Grab app when you transact with Food, Mart, Express, and Transport, ​using Grab PayLater, GrabPay and GXS, Grab's very own digital bank.

​​On weekdays, you'll get 5 per cent back in GrabCoins when you use the app for the following select transactions, regardless of your payment method:

Host a Group Order

Order from Grab Signatures

Schedule rides with Advance Booking

Book GrabCar Premium

Book rides with Family Account

Book GrabPet

And if you're looking to supercharge your GrabCoins balance even more, the following are key moves to note:

Actions GrabCoins earn rate Book Dine Out tables and dine 1,000 Grab Coins *Capped at two complete bookings daily​ ​​​Order GrabFood Pickup for breakfast​​​ (6am - 10am on weekdays)​​​ ​​​​10 per cent back in GrabCoins* (for new users)​​​ Spend with GXS Debit Card on overseas Grab services 2 per cent cashback value in GrabCoins Pay with GrabPay Wallet at partner merchants 0.3 per cent cashback value in GrabCoins, and the chance to get up to 25,000 GrabCoins

​​My favourite way to earn is definitely using Grab Dine Out, which allows me to chope tables at popular restaurants for dates and gatherings. Each completed booking earns you a hefty bonus of 1,000 GrabCoins​ (capped at two complete bookings daily​).

GrabCoins has made earning rewards on Grab a more simplified and enjoyable process that I now look forward to the easy savings I get from my everyday use of the app.

With the addition of the GrabCoins Flash Sale, timing becomes the secret sauce to unlock maximum value on your Grab app. If you're looking to get more from your GrabCoins, be sure to mark your calendars for the 15th each month to cash in on the great deals that will be up on Grab's catalogue of rewards then.

Visit ​​the Grab official website to find out more about how to get the best value for your GrabCoins.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Grab.

kimi.ang@asiaone.com