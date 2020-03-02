The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Dividing the kitchen into two separate areas, the wet and dry kitchen, is a wonderful way to maximise the usage and functionality of the space.

In general, the wet kitchen is where the main cooking and washing up take place, while the dry kitchen is usually reserved for lighter cooking or food prep.

This separation not only helps to organise and manage the different tasks in the kitchen, it also better contains the grease and the fumes to the wet kitchen.

If you are wondering how to do this divide beautifully, these examples in Singapore's kitchens should give you an idea.

1. DIVIDE BETWEEN

For long-ish and narrow kitchens, a glass sliding door between the wet and dry areas separates the space without much fuss and without taking up too much space. A consistent all-white scheme in both zones create a seamless and uniformed appearance.

The dry area in this instance is mainly used for baking, which is why the built-in oven is located there. In the wet zone, a wall-mounted fan helps to disperse the smoke and smells after a heavy cooking session.

PHOTOS: Amoz Boon

2. DIFFERENT LOOKS

Rather than design a wet area and dry area that look like they were cut from the same cloth, the designer chose to create visual interest by introducing patterned floor tiles in the dry kitchen. Wood-clad, full-height cabinets serve as the perfect neutral backdrop for this display. In the wet kitchen, white and blue cabinets offer a sense of openness and liveliness in the enclosed space.

3. BI-FOLD GLASS DIVIDER