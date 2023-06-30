Guess who's back: Ben's Cookies officially returns to Wisma Atria on June 30

When Ben's Cookies announced their closure in October 2021, fans of their iconic soft cookies were devastated.

In fact, demand for their confectioneries were so high that they ended up selling out three days before the official closing date.

If you didn't manage to snag their cookies back then, you'd be glad to know that you can do so now as they've reopened again on Friday (June 30).

Fans can find them back at their same old spot in Wisma Atria shopping mall, which was previously occupied by Sushiro Petit for a few months.

One cookie is going for $3.90, while a box of seven will set you back by $19.50.

Want to surprise a Ben's Cookies lover? Gift tins in sets of four ($18.80) and eight ($37.50) cookies are available too.

Option-wise, flavours like Matcha, Dark Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin will be available.

Unsurprisingly, numerous Ben's Cookies fans are excited to sink their teeth back into their bakes.

In the days leading up to the opening, some even urged them to open earlier.

And on their opening day, fans flocked to the comments section of their reopening post on Instagram to congratulate them.

Have a cookie, enjoy a promotion

To celebrate their reopening, Ben's Cookies is running a series of promotions.

For the first three days of their opening, customers can get a free cup of hot coffee with every two cookies purchased. This is limited to two cups per customer.

If you purchase a large gift tin of cookies, you can redeem a free limited edition soldier tin and two mystery cookies.

This offer is only available on the first day of their opening, while stocks last.

With every purchase of any tin of cookies, customers are entitled to a lucky ticket.

The lucky customer who emerges as the golden ticket winner, will win a year's worth of cookies, or a small box of six cookies every month for 12 months.

Meanwhile, the silver ticket winner will enjoy a small box of six cookies every month for six months.

And lastly, the bronze ticket winner will receive a small box of six cookies every month for three months.

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-50 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

