Guess who's back? Well-loved China Street Fritters reopens at Telok Blangah after closing Maxwell stall in July

Thought we saw the last of the iconic China Street Fritters? Thankfully, we are wrong.

The business, which has been around since 1942, reopened at Blk 61 Telok Blangah Heights on Sunday (Sept 3) after shuttering their Maxwell Food Centre outlet earlier in July.

This good news was announced on Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food by foodie Larry Lai.

It seems like business for the ngoh hiang specialist is as good as ever because Larry reported that the queue at the stall was very long and the whole coffee shop was apparently full of their customers.

"Instead of cooking their food in the central kitchen previously, they cook it here in the stall itself," he shared.

He also noted that while the taste is as good as it was before, the prices are apparently slightly higher than when they were at Maxwell Food Centre.

"But then [again], it’s a $ 1 million recipe stall," he pointed out.

He wasn't the only one who witnessed long queues.

Another netizen, Rachel Ong, who visited the stall on its opening day, said that it was very crowded.

"So good to see regular patrons of stall owners Mr & Mrs Ng travel across the island to affirm their strong support," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

AsiaOne has reached out to the owners of China Street Fritters for more details.

They tried to sell their recipe for a million dollars

China Street Fritters made headlines in February 2021 after they tried to sell their decades-old recipe for a whopping $1 million.

The Ngs had wanted to retire as the nature of the job had taken a toll on their health.

"We work about 10 hours every day, with almost no rest days in a year. It's very taxing on the body. Now that we're old, we aren't as strong physically. We can't work even if we want to," they lamented to Shin Min Daily News in an interview in 2021.

Owner Ng Kok Hua's children were also unwilling to take over the business, so he wanted to find someone else who would.

"We can't force the younger generation to take over, so we hope to find someone who is really interested to do so."

Unfortunately, they were unable to despite getting a few offers.

They also tried to lower their asking price to $500,000 but were still unable to find successors.

Eventually, they shuttered their stall at Maxwell Food Centre earlier this year in May.

Address: Blk 61 Telok Blangah Heights, #01-121, Singapore 100061

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 7.30pm

ALSO READ: Iconic 85-year-old Pin Pin Piau Kay & Co provision store reopens at a new location in Tiong Bahru

melissateo@asiaone.com