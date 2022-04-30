Guide to ang bao rates for wedding venues in Singapore (2022)

21st birthdays. Check.

Graduation. Check.

First job; first paycheck. Check.

You already know what’s coming next…

Weddings.

Attending a wedding also means that you’re gonna need to gift a wedding ang bao or hongbao (red packet).

Now, as much as I would love to gift as much as I can for every friend or (long-lost) cousin’s wedding I attend, it’s not possible…

So, to make it easier, let’s look at the minimum amount needed to cover the cost of your seat at the table (aka break-even point).

I know.

I KNOW.

Some of you would argue that the whole idea of covering the cost of your seat is a senseless societal expectation.

And if the couple decides to have their wedding at an atas five-star hotel, they shouldn’t be expecting their guests to give a “five-star” ang bao.

I totally get it.

But think about it, you still need to know the minimum amount first before seeing whether you want to give lesser or more… right?

TL;DR: Wedding ang bao rates 2022?

PHOTO: Seedly

Saturday is the most popular day of the week for wedding banquets.

So let’s see the wedding venues…

Most expensive hotels for a wedding lunch (Saturday)

Capella Singapore ($221 to $380)

The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel ($327 to $351)

Shangri-La Hotel ($199 to $305)

Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa ($233 to $268)

Most expensive hotels for a wedding dinner (Saturday)

Capella Singapore ($221 to $380)

The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore ($268 to $339)

The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel ($315 to $327)

Shangri-La Hotel ($234 to $305)

Cheapest hotels for a wedding lunch (Saturday)

Genting Hotel Jurong ($93 to $105)

Copthorne King’s Hotel ($100 to $128)

Furama City Centre ($105)

Furama Riverfront Singapore ($113 to $152)

Cheapest hotels for a wedding dinner (Saturday)

Genting Hotel Jurong ($93 to $105)

Copthorne King’s Hotel ($100 to $128)

York Hotel ($115 to $123)

Changi Cove Hotel ($116 to $152)

Note: I could’ve compared hotels against other wedding venues too, but that wouldn’t really be fair now, wouldn’t it?

If you’d like a more cost-effective venue, you might want to consider a Kopi Tiam Wedding.

Don’t laugh... some of our parents did that and are still happily married till today, aren’t they?

Wedding ang bao rate guide: how much wedding ang bao money should I bless the couple with?

For this wedding ang bao guide, I’ll be looking at Chinese banquet settings – the type where you sit down and are served a seven to 10-course (or maybe even more) meal.

If you’re wondering how I got these figures, I simply Googled the various hotel and restaurant websites and looked up their published rates for 2022.

Then calculated the cost per table inclusive of service charge (10 per cent) and GST (7 per cent) and divided the price by 10 (since a standard banquet table seats 10 guests).

To get a guess-timate of how much the wedding ang bao rate should be.

Also, I’ve narrowed it down to just Saturday and Sunday rates because – in my experience – very few couples do their wedding banquets on a Friday.

After 10,349,665 million hours of painstaking calculation and dry eyes from looking at too many numbers, here it is for your ease of reference:

Hotel wedding ang bao rates

Country club wedding ang bao rates

Country Club Sat (Lunch) Sat (Dinner) Sun (Lunch) Sun (Dinner) Orchid Country Club $110 to 118 $126 to $133 $110 to 118 $126 to $133 Seletar Country Club $103 to $105 $103 to $105 $103 to $105 $103 to $105 Sentosa Golf Club $162 $162 $162 $162 Serangoon Gardens Country Club $87 to $131 $87 to $131 $87 to $131 $87 to $131

Restaurant wedding ang bao rates