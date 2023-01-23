'Half twist': Customer complains McDonald's twister fries aren't 'springy' enough

McDonald's twister fries are an all-time favourite among Singaporeans and TikTok user Eshtonc is no different.

Unfortunately, his recent order of twister fries left much to be desired.

It looked like the fried potatoes weren't twisting at all, and this did not sit well with Eshtonc.

He felt the twister fries order was so underwhelming that he had to share it on TikTok last Sunday (Jan 22).

"We need our proper twister fries back again, please support my cause," his caption read.

https://www.tiktok.com/@eshtonc/video/7191074147416542466

Eshtonc started his tirade by saying that he "officially got a fight to pick with McDonald's" and how much he loves twister fries.

The issue now was the fries aren't exactly as advertised.

"They are not twister fries anymore, they're just like half twist," he said, while providing some evidence from his box of fries.

There were fries of various shapes and sizes, including one that looked like the shape of a normal fry.

But as long as they weren't as springy as what he remembered, Eshtonc was having none of it and even shared a photo reference of the twister fries from the McDonald's website.

Let's face it, it isn't all that easy to continue loving something once it has changed, right?

He was bewildered as to how the fast food chain could've let something like this occur.

"McDonald's, do something about it."

He cheekily suggested that his viewers could protest about this by liking and sharing his video as well as tagging McDonald's.

Based on the comments section, such a protest might just occur as most netizens seem to take Eshtonc's side.

"It's been like this for several years already," a TikTok user said.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Eshtonc

Apart from the fries not being "twisty" enough, some felt McDonald's wasn't particularly generous with the serving either.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Eshtonc

This incident might be seen as a double whammy for McDonald's after the recent complaint that also went viral last week.

On Jan 14, a McDonald's customer's request for a tub of curry sauce was denied despite her already purchasing a four-piece Chicken McNuggets box.

According to McDonald's website, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets does not come with curry sauce but one tub may be given "only on request".

