Halloween date ideas in Singapore for you and your boo this spooky season

Calling all ghoulish die-hards. Halloween is fast approaching and if you've yet to plan anything for the upcoming spookfest then it's about time you should.

The celebration, which falls on Oct 31st every year, will be a little different this year than most years for obvious reasons.

And while we didn't get the chance to celebrate Halloween as we usually do back in 2020, there are a few places in Singapore that are creeping it real this year round.

From the annual Halloween Horror Nights festivities at Resorts World Sentosa, to an exciting virtual escape room murder mystery where you need to solve a Murder at Old Changi Hospital, here's our roundup of the things to do this spooky season.

Halloween Horror Nights

Unlike other years, Halloween Horror Nights will be returning this year as an exhibition.

This Halloween, the spookfest continues at Resorts World Sentosa with a slew of frighteningly fabulous activities.

While there are no haunted houses and roaming scare actors, visitors will still get to experience the fun and frights of Halloween over at USS.

Happening from now till Nov 7, 2021, you can enjoy spooktacular festivities including the debut of the first-ever Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition.

Go trick-or-treating with the park's very own candy ambassadors which include the likes of Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Gru's Girls.

Or spot the new appearance of Illumination's Wolfman Minion along with the other Minion Monsters, and new Halloween meet-and-greets over at Universal Monsters Scream Alley where you'll meet The Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Bride of Frankenstein.

Date: Now till Nov 7, 2021

Venue: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa

Price: From $69 onwards

Website: www.rwsentosa.com

Murder at Old Changi Hospital virtual escape room

PHOTO: Sight Lines

Following the success of its horror-mystery theatrical gameplay Murder at Mandai Camp, Sight Lines Entertainment will be bringing back its interactive virtual escape room experience with a new mystery for you to solve.

This year, the escape room will present the Murder at Old Changi Hospital.

Otherwise known as one of the spookiest locations in Singapore, this new mystery might just be what nightmares are really made of.

Happening from Oct 8 to Nov 7, 2021, every Friday to Sunday at 8.30pm and 10.00pm, grab friends and participate in this spooky event.

Audiences who are able to identify the culprit will stand a chance to win the Grand Prize draw featuring a 2D1N Luxurious Stay at Shangri-La Singapore's Valley Wing (valued at $1,500++).

Date: Oct 8 to Nov 7, 2021, every Friday to Sunday at 8.30pm and 10.00pm

Hosted on (website): TheFutureStage.com

Price: From $45 onwards

Website: TheFutureStage.com

SuperSpook Halloween-themed sessions

PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore

This year, SuperPark Singapore will celebrate Halloween with its first SuperSpook Halloween-themed sessions.

Transforming its largest all-in-one indoor activity park into the spookiest town, the concept of the event will be based on the historical spinoff of the British Occupation in Singapore.

Here, you can fully immerse yourself in three hair-raising scare zones, alongside other themed play areas like the spooky Devil's Bend, Haunted Playground, and the Horror Maze.

Dates: Oct 22nd, 23rd & 24th, 29th, 30th & 31st, 2021

Venue: SuperPark Singapore, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City Mall, Tower 1 #02-477, (North Wing), Singapore 038983

Price: From $39.90 onwards

Website: www.superpark.com.sg/events-halloween/

