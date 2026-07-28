End of an era: Singaporeans bid HarbourFront Centre a fond farewell

The closure of Harbourfront Centre on Monday (July 27) is bittersweet for many, especially those who have been patronising the mall and ferry terminal for years.

Harbourfront Centre's last day of operations was captured in an Instagram video posted by HereForTheFinds on Monday.

It showed crowds walking around the mall as numerous stores packed up and pulled down their shutters for good.

"It's a total mix of emotions," the post said.

"The mall area is still buzzing with people catching a final look, with long lines and packing boxes everywhere you look."

The video, which has garnered over 86,500 views, showed some shoppers making full use of the last-minute sales and discounts, while others made a beeline for the eateries to get one last taste of their favourite meals.

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Many netizens who watched the video expressed their sadness at the HarbourFront Centre's closure, and some shared the memories they had made there.

One comment read: "Was there yesterday. All my memories from growing up were there... still can't believe we have to say goodbye."

Another netizen, who visited the mall over the weekend, said that they wanted to take opportunity of the discounts and also take in the atmosphere of the nostalgic location.

On social media, tributes and messages for HarbourFront Centre are also pouring in.

In Facebook group Heritage SG Memories, one netizen shared his fond memories of Harbourfront Centre with his family, adding that it was an iconic sight from the Sentosa Boardwalk.

"Farewell Harbourfront Centre and thanks for the memories," he wrote.

The Singapore Cruise Centre, which was located in the building since 1992, has moved to a location just 70m from the existing terminal earlier this month.

HarbourFront Centre's closure is to make way for a new integrated development with commercial offices and public spaces, Mapletree Investments announced last October.

It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2031.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com