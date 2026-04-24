'What to do when your baby comes out': Ex-Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny searched YouTube after wife gave birth at home

Say the name Hassan Sunny and chances are Singaporeans would recognise the former national goalkeeper, who at 42, is still the custodian for Singapore Premier League side Albirex Niigata.

Many would also remember Hassan's heroics during a World Cup qualifier match in June 2024, when he made 11 saves to deny Thailand the three-goal winning margin they needed to qualify over China.

But the veteran, who retired from the national team in 2024, made a different sort of "save" at home in 2022 — catching his fourth child with his hands during home birth.

They were about to leave for hospital when his wife told him that the baby was coming.

"The baby just 'ploop' like that, so I scooped (her up) and I sat there, completely stunned....I was just there (holding her with) my bare hands," Hassan recalled.

And that's not all.

Wondering what to do next, he took out his iPad, and searched on YouTube: "What to do when your baby comes out?"

Armed with the newfound "knowledge", he asked one of his daughters to to bring a pair of "normal scissors", washed it and proceeded to cut and tie the newborn's umbilical cord.

According to Hassan, they then "took their own sweet time" to get to the hospital after showering and were promptly "scolded" by the gynaecologist over safety and hygiene reasons.

"But it's not something I am proud of," a coy Hassan quickly added.

Though he describes the experience as "quite scary", the proud father of four said the whole episode could be the reason why his youngest daughter, now four, clings to him.

"I think (that's because) you caught her," Sarah Arissa, 16, his eldest quipped.

Hassan has two other daughters, aged 13 and eight.

Hassan and Sarah were speaking in an episode of 8days' chat show DNA hosted by Rebecca Lim, where he talked about his dual-role as a father and husband at home, his love for cooking, and the 2024 World Cup qualifier match.

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editor@asiaone.com