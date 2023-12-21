Have a holly, jolly Christmas: 8 festive date ideas for a celebration with bae

If you're one of the lucky ones in a relationship this year end, you're probably considering doing something special with your partner this festive season.

While a common complaint about Singapore might be that it's small with little to do, couples will be happy to note that there are quite a number of interesting activities to explore with your bae this Christmas.

Need ideas? You've come to the right place — we've got eight for you.

Be mainstream and go to Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Yes, Christmas Wonderland is one of the most mainstream places to go to this festive season.

But there's a reason why the event always draws in a crowd every year — the festive vibes are on point and the elaborate decor, such as the Christmas lights, never fails to impress.

Similar to previous years, the Spalliera — wooden, embellished structures intricately crafted by Italian craftsmen — take centre stage.

This year's structure is lit by 103,000 bulbs and stands majestically at 20 metres tall, with a design inspired by the Mesola Castle in north Italy's province of Ferrara.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2z_DAtV3R/?img_index=1[/embed]

Other attractions to look forward to include the Walk of Lights, Frosty's Fairground and Gingerbread Grove. They make for beautiful backdrops to snap some romantic photos with your boo, too.

When: Now till Jan 1, 6.30pm to 11pm

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Zip down an ice slide at Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland

Tropical Singapore may not have four seasons, but it doesn't mean you and your partner have to sweat it out this Christmas.

Beat the sweltering heat at this year's edition of Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland, which is held at the sprawling Bayfront Event Space.

This year's event space is bigger and better (3,000 sq m large, to be exact) and there are also more things to do.

While there are fun activities like the Merry-Go-Round on Ice and Singapore's Longest Snow Slope, one highlight for lovebirds would be the Double-Lane Couple Ice Slide.

The twin lanes allow you and your partner to zip down the slide together. And yes, you can even hold hands while you're at it.

When: Now till Jan 12, 10am to 12.45pm, 1pm to 3.45pm, 4pm to 6.45pm

Address: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Play all day at Superstar Christmas

Just for the festive season, Resorts World Sentosa has dazzled up both Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and S.E.A Aquarium for its Superstar Christmas event.

At USS, you and your partner can hang out with Poppy and Branch from Dreamworks' Trolls.

There is also Santa's North Pole HQ, where guests can discover the various divisions of Santa's North Pole, as well as frolic around in magical "snowfall".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0i8eclBTPU/?img_index=1[/embed]

Apart from that, beloved characters from the movies such as Shrek and Fiona, Kingfu Panda and the penguins from Madagascar will be decked out in festive wear just for the occasion.

Over at S.E.A Aquarium, the theme is A Christmas Oddysea and there, the marine world is reimagined by the Superhero Me community, which organises inclusive art programmes for children.

Guests can see student's love for the ocean come alive through the participants' artworks.

There will also be some new friends at the aquarium this festive season: The Vermillion Rockfish.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C01S0r4yXFp/[/embed]

Apart from these, you and your partner can also snap some pictures with the Christmas Tree of Wonders, which stands proudly in the middle of the resort and will have light shows that run every 30 minutes between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

When: Now till Jan 3

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

Pretend to be in a Nordic country at Flower Dome

Gardens by the Bay’s signature year-end yuletide display, Poinsettia Wishes – A Nordic Christmas Adventure, is back again.

This year, there will be over 20 varieties of poinsettias on display, including unconventional ones.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0iniyUP7-4/[/embed]

In line with the Nordic theme, the attraction will be filled with not just beautiful blooms, but vikings too.

These vikings will come in form of Nordic Nisses, which are little creatures that look like a hybrid between a garden gnome and Santa Claus.

When: Now till Jan 7

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Suss out what gifts your partner wants at a Christmas market

It can be hard to think of what to get your partner for Christmas, especially since they already have the best gift — you.

One good way to find out what your partner might want in their stocking this year though, is to visit a Christmas Market with them.

As you guys stroll through the brightly lit stalls together hand-in-hand, pick out some items and see if your partner seems keen on them.

Even if nothing catches their fancy, at least you'd know what not to get.

This year, there are a plethora of Christmas Markets to choose from.

One example is The Christmas Atlier, which features 40 Singapore brands and artisans. Do note that guests have to pre-register for this event.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0n1fJZywEZ/[/embed]

Cluny Court will also be having a small Christmas fair and apart from shopping, there will be a Santa meet and greet session.

Within Gardens by the Bay itself is Mistletoe Alley, where guests can purchase goodies from the businesses housed in the festive huts.

Make out with a view in a Pokemon-themed cable car

Take your romance to greater heights by enjoying date night in a cable car.

And if your partner loves Pokemon, even better.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzsTOHxSEsH/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Just for Christmas, Singapore Cable Car will have Pokeball cabins that feature five unique interior and exterior designs, including popular Pokemon characters dressed in festive garb.

The exterior of the cabins will also be decorated with Pokeball designs, which are great for photos.

When: Now till Dec 31

Address: 109 Mount Faber Rd, Faber Peak, Singapore 099203

Skip the candlelight dinner for a candlelit concert

While candlelit dinners are romantic, they're pretty overrated.

So, instead of cosying up with your partner at a crowded restaurant, why not do so at a candlelit concert instead?

Just for the festive season, Candlelight Concerts has a special Christmas event called Candlelight Christmas: Love Actually, Home Alone & More.

During the multi-sensory experience, guests will be treated to Christmas songs from movies like Somewhere in my Memory from Home Alone, Glasglow Love Theme from Love, Actually, and Sleigh Ride from Elf.

The performer, Vocalise String Quartet, will work their magic on a stage at Victoria Concert Hall, surrounded by the warm glow from brightly lit candles.

When: Dec 22

Address: 11 Empress Place, #01-02, Singapore 179558

Try out winter sports in the tropics at Trifecta

Bummed out that you and your partner can't be overseas this Christmas to do some snow sports?

Cue Trifecta, Singapore's newest sports facility, which opened its doors to the public on Oct 28.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0wGIuzyogc/?hl=en[/embed]

The 49,611 sq ft space is also the world’s first surf-snow-skate destination and the Snow Arena features four-directional rotation ski simulators that replicate natural mountain terrain.

With speeds of up to 35 km/h and adjustable slope angles, these simulators cater to both beginners and seasoned riders.

The freestyle jib area and airbag jump zone also provide a safe space for snowboarders to perfect tricks and jumps.



Address: 10A Exeter Rd, Singapore 239958

