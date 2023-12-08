Is this year's Ice Magic pop-up at Marina Bay all that magical? I pay them a visit to see if it's worth the extra layers of clothes

Love it or hate it, Singapore only has one season and not four.

But that doesn't mean we can't experience ice and snow in the tropics.

Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland, Asia's largest "winter playground", is making a return to Singapore from Dec 9 to Jan 21 at Bayfront Event Space.

And yes, there is real ice and snow.

Last year's edition was also held at the location and took up 2,400 sq m, while this year, it's a whopping 3,000 sq m large.

It may be bigger, but is it better?

While I didn't attend the previous event, which my colleague did, I had heard mixed feedback about it — some enjoyed it, while others complained about the crowd and long wait times.

So, I wanted to see for myself if this year's offerings warranted a visit and were worth braving the crowds (and cold) for.

New rides and longer snow slide

One of last year's highlights was the proudly-named Singapore's Longest Snow Slope, which stretched to 70m.

This time around, it's a whopping 98m long, with a height of 6.5m.

Before sliding down, I had to pick out an inflatable floater - there are single and double rider options - from the bottom of the slope and drag it along with us to the summit.

I've never gone down a snow slope before and I assumed that it would be like zipping down a slide at a playground, with the addition of snow and ice.

Which is why I was surprised by the adrenaline rush it gave me.

While you're on your way down, the floater will spin, which was something I hadn't mentally prepared myself for.

At some points, I even found myself facing backwards, which was both terrifying and thrilling.

And though I was going at fast speeds, the ride was a little longer than I had anticipated it to be, which was great.

Apart from a snow slope, last year's Ice Magic also had an ice slide, albeit with only a single lane.

This has evolved into a double-lane structure called the Double-Lane Couple Ice Slide, which allows you to whizz down together with a friend.

Unlike the snow slope, you won't find yourself spinning in circles on an inflatable floater.

Instead, you'll have to navigate the sharp bends and turns of the slide, all while seated on a little plastic tray.

I underestimated how fast I would go and after the staff gave me my starting push, I found myself screaming in both shock and exhilaration.

Getting to slide down with a friend made it even more fun — especially because you can challenge each other to see who reaches the bottom first.

And if you're coming to the event with young kids who are too afraid to go on the snow slope or ice slide, fret not as there is the Five-Lane Mini Ice Slide.

Of course, this is much shorter and less steep than the others.

But surprisingly, if you adjust your plastic seat at a certain angle, you can still move down pretty quickly.

Another activity for the little ones is the 300 sq m Magical Ice Rink.

Last year's edition had one too but it was a little smaller.

One of my favourite activities - which also is a new addition to the event - is the Merry-Go-Round on Ice, a carousel set afloat on ice that's 8m in diameter.

For seats, guests get to rest their bum on a floater, which is attached to the overhead hanger by a rope.

I'll be frank and say that upon first impressions, it didn't look very exciting.

But after having a go at it, I found myself lining up again for a second round.

Unlike the snow slope and ice slide, this ride was less adrenaline and good for people who aren't keen on speed.

It was honestly pretty therapeutic to be slowly dragged around in a circle.

And as the ground isn't entirely smooth, there were little jerks and bumps once in a while, but that turned out to be pretty fun.

Food, games, photo opportunities for the gram

If you didn't post a picture of yourself at an event, did you really go?

For those who share the same doubts, you'd be glad to know that apart from the snow, there are other photo opportunities.

One of them is the Illuminating Icicles, which is meticulously crafted from pure water.

There are also several coloured glacial art structures, with even one in the shape of the Merlion.

There are also life-sized igloos that you can crawl into.

At the last hour of each session, there is also the Enchanted Nights at Ice Magic segment, where the entire place turns dark and certain structures are lit up with vibrant lights — very photogenic.

If you need a break from the cold, head outside to the Winter Food Village, which features several food stalls and an arcade.

There is quite a substantial amount of food options which aren't too exorbitantly priced.

So, worth it or not?

I have to admit, I enjoyed the event much more than I thought I would.

And with the snow, ice structures and fake pine trees, the atmosphere is befitting of the festive season.

But would I queue hours in the cold for the rides? Probably not.

Though I did find all of them enjoyable, I would imagine that the experiences won't be as satisfying after you've queued too long for them — especially when most of the rides are less than a minute long.

Hopefully, this year's crowd and queue situation are better managed so that visitors will be able to enjoy the activities properly like I did.

Ticket prices: $19 for senior citizens, $29 for kids aged 12 and below, and $39 for adults. Purchase tickets here.

Address: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

ALSO READ: Places in Singapore to feel the most festive holiday-season vibes

melissateo@asiaone.com