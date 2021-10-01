'A HDB flat on your finger': Kim Lim's besties share what went down on the day of her proposal

From a dazzling ring to a room full of romantic flowers, heiress and beauty entrepreneur Kim Lim's engagement yesterday (Sept 30) was nothing short of stunning.

Curious about what went down on the day Kim's beau put a ring on it?

According to Kim's and her besties' Instagram Stories featuring snippets of the surprise proposal, the 30-year-old had been led to believe that she was doing a fitting for a photoshoot.

An unsuspecting Kim "actually believed" it was a photoshoot fitting, she shared, even snapping some selfies as a keepsake.

And though it's unclear why, fashion stylist Evon Chng had to stall Kim by telling her that "the gowns are stuck at customs due to Covid-19".

On the other hand, Kim's fiance was "extremely nervous", entrepreneur and former beauty queen Amanda Leong said on Instagram.

While Kim hasn't publicly revealed much else about the engagement besides the fact that it took her and her fiance "one big big round" and "years" to seal the deal, influencer Xiaxue has hinted at the value of Kim's engagement ring.

PHOTO: Instagram/xiaxue

According to Xiaxue, she told Kim that she was "wearing a HDB flat on [her] finger" after finding out just how much the ring cost.

She also gushed: "Love you and can't wait to be your bridesmaid!"

This will be Kim's second marriage. Kim, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, was previously married to Kho Bin Kai for three years before she announced their split last August.

