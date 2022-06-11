He collects trash for a living

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. From furniture to cardboard, Brandon Wong aims to give unwanted items a new lease of life.

In the episode, Brandon, who hails from Malaysia, shares what goes on behind the scenes at his recycling company. From how items are sorted and taken apart to the physical labour involved, learn about all the challenges involved and how you can recycle more.

