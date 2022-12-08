He forges swords using human bones, and his creations have made it to Hollywood

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

As Taiwan's last known practitioner of the art of sword-making, Kuo Chang-hsi is a master of fire and iron.

The third-generation blacksmith started learning the trade at the tender age of eight and took over from his father when he was just 20 years old.

Specialising in traditional swords, the 80-year-old Chang-hsi uses human bones in the forging of his swords. It is believed that by doing so, the soul belonging to the human bones is attached to the blade.

Most of his swords are largely for ceremonial purposes, being placed in temples where they are wielded by deities.

But Chang-hsi has also created swords for films, most notably Ang Lee's Oscar-winning wuxia flick, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

He created over 100 swords for the production, with the most famous being the Green Destiny Sword featuring 27 engraved dragons.

ALSO READ: He scoots around town selling toast, and has done so for 42 years

editor@asiaone.com