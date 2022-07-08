He scoots around town selling toast, and has done so for 42 years

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

The old adage of "do what you love for a living" could not apply more to Malaysian-based mobile bread hawker Winson Chai.

Earlier in life, his love for roti bakar (translated to toast in English) led him down the street hawker route.

Just like that, 42 years have passed and Winson has perfected his craft. He's watched kids grow up eating his food and built strong bonds with his regular customers.

What's unique about Winson's business is that he zips around town on his motorbike selling roti bakar as his vehicle doubles up as his workstation.

