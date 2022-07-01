This ceramic artist traded '4 or 5' of his bowls for a Porsche

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

For most, tradition is something that should not be broken. However, Huang Zheng-nan has been doing just that with his eggshell porcelain — both literally and figuratively.

In this episode, Taiwanese ceramic artist Zheng-nan shares what it takes to make eggshell porcelain, which is often just a few millimetres thick. He also reveals why it is so expensive, with some of his prized pieces going for millions of dollars.

In fact, he's even managed to amass a fleet of sports cars thanks to his porcelain, including a Porsche 911 that cost him "four or five bowls".

