Head to LiHo for a 1-for-1 offer ending Oct 22 if your name begins with L

If you're a LiHo lover and your name happens to start with the letter "L", this is quite possibly the perfect deal for you.

Just head over to any LiHo outlet and you'll be able to enjoy a one-for-one promotion on its large drinks.

This offer runs from Oct 20 to 22.

On your part, all you have to do is flash any form of verification upon purchase.

LiHo has made it fair across the board, so whether it's your surname, first name or last name that starts with an "L", you're all eligible for the promo.

Do note that the drink of lower value will be taken as free and that additional toppings are chargeable.

Grab a friend and enjoy this great deal over the weekend!

Deal ends: Oct 22

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

ALSO READ: Genki Sushi rolls out series of 1-for-1 deals running till Nov 10

editor@asiaone.com