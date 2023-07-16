Healthy meal prep services in Singapore: Ready-to-heat and well-balanced meals for busy folks

For days when you don't want to eat junk food and preparing a meal at home is the last thing on your mind after a long day at work, meal prep is the way to go! Eating clean without the hassle of preparing, cooking and cleaning up has never been easier. Here are some healthy meal prep services in Singapore that offer vegan options, as well as low-carb, high-protein, and clean gut options to for a healthier lifestyle. The best part? They deliver to your doorstep, making it all the more convenient and easy.

YoloFoods

Revolutionising the concept of healthy eating, YoloFoods offers tasty, nutritious, and convenient ready-to-eat meals for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a dietary change. YoloFoods works with its in-house nutritionist and executive chef to craft meals using only fresh ingredients, for preservative and GMO-free food.

The customisable subscription-based meal plans run from five, 10, to 30-day options, with a focus on Weight-Loss, Low Carb, or Vegetarian meals. Alternatively, opt for the al a carte Western or Asian Yolo Meals. All you have to do is reheat your meal for three minutes, saving you the hassle of cooking and cleaning up. Holistic, healthy eating has never been easier.

Little Farms

The friendly, all-natural and organic neighbourhood market, Little Farms, has launched a delightful selection of Ready-to-Heat meals, bringing you the comfort of home-cooked meals. Freshly made without preservatives, the convenient meals come in earth-friendly packaging like the home-compostable tray, biodegradable film and recyclable sleeve.

Within a few minutes of heating it, enjoy Asian flavours like Chicken Tikka Masala (S$14.98) or satisfy your carbs cravings with Western favourites like Mac and Cheese (S$10.98) and Beef Lasagne (S$14.98). Available in-stores and online.

Umami Chefs by Esseplore

UMAMI Chefs brings gourmet meals to busy individuals conveniently and sustainably. The chef-cooked meals are preserved by a blast-freezing method that retains nutrition and taste. Their extensive menu spans from hormone-free Moroccan Spiced Chicken (S$6.96) to Japanese Beef Curry (S$9.95) and even a TCM Double-Boiled Black Chicken in Coconut Soup (S$9.95).

Reheat via sous vide and microwave, or if you prefer, add your culinary touch by cooking it. Umami Chefs will even tailor meals for you, when you take the 1-minute health questionnaire developed by AMILI, a gut microbiome research company.

Fresher

Complement any diet or fitness plan with Fresher's menu, with helpful nutrition and calorie counts. Trusted by coaches and athletes, Fresher's meals are created with fresh ingredients and are low in added sugar and sodium. With clear labels, you know the amount of calories, carbs, and proteins you consume in each meal.

Support a low-calorie diet with their Bundle of 10- Low Carb, High Protein (S$135.20) or build your meal with selections like the Korean Soy Pulled Duck Bowl (S$15.90) and the Fibre-Rich Chorizo In Green Shakshuka (S$10.90) for breakfast.

TSquared Eats

Looking for meal plans that support your health and transformation goals? TSquared Eats may be the one for you. Curated by dieticians and cooked by chefs, plans include plant-based diets, "'sculpt' for weight-loss, and 'balanced' for general nutritional well-being. You can even customise your meal plans across all categories.

A one-week plan of 10 meals starts from S$148, with daily preparation and delivery to ensure freshness. All you need to do is heat up and enjoy your meal.

Nutrition Kitchen

Offering an extensive selection of over 350 chef-crafted recipes made with the finest ingredients, you'll be spoilt for choice at Nutrition Kitchen. These convenient and healthy meals are high in protein with balanced macros. So, whether you choose the Low Carb, Balanced, Vegetarian, or Flexitarian meal plan, you'll still get all the necessary nutrients.

With a dedicated kitchen staffed by professional chefs, enjoy freshly cooked meals like Chicken Laksa and Lebanese Lamb Meatballs, delivered daily to your doorstep. Can't decide? Take a quiz to discover the right plan for you.

Meals in Minutes

From the freezer straight into hot water, sous vide style, enjoy dishes from Meals in Minutes, well, within minutes. The curated bundle, All Time Favourite Meals (S$116.73), includes a selection of their best-selling protein, side, base, and pasta.

Alternatively, mix and match proteins like the Honey Orange Glazed Salmon (S$11.50) with sides such as Smokey Cauliflower (S$3.60) with the Build-Your-Own-Box option. Enjoy free delivery with orders S$120 and above, or find them at selected supermarkets and retailers near you.

The Living Cafe

Combining cutting-edge nutrition research and insights from food experts, The Living Cafe makes healthy dining experiences more accessible to Singaporeans. With a focus on gut health, the weekly meal plans (from S$325) include vegan, soy-free, pescatarian, and low-carb options and are crafted with organic ingredients designed to energise and nourish your body. All the recipes are made without red meat, cow dairy, white sugar, preservatives, additives, and artificial colouring, offering the chance to rest and restore your gut.

This article was first published in City Nomads.