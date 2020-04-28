Here's how to quickly modify an adult-sized disposable face mask to fit your kid

During the circuit breaker period, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they're out, with the exception of when you are exercising and for kids below the age of 2.

While we've shared how to modify disposable masks and government-issued masks to fit better on your face, what about your kids?

Here is a simple video tutorial on YouTube that shows you how to resize an adult-sized mask into a kid's mask in less than a minute.

Step 1: On the outer side of the mask, in a vertical position, take the left end of the mask and fold it to the centre.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Craft ideas

Step 2: Repeat step 1 with the right end of the mask.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Craft ideas

Step 3: Hold it in place and tie a knot as close as possible to the strap.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Craft ideas

Step 4: Repeat steps 1 to 3 for the other side of the mask.

Step 5: Flip the mask inside out so that it is opened and expanded. The outer side of the mask should be protruding out.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Craft ideas

Here is another similar method to resize an adult mask to a smaller mask.

Step 1: Fold the mask into half.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/txipay

Step 2: Tie a knot on the straps on each side of the mask.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/txipay

Step 3: Open up the mask and push the outer side of the mask inwards, to close up the gaps on both sides.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/txipay

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/txipay

With these modifications, there won't be a need for parents to shop online specifically for a kid's mask.

If you are thinking of making your own face mask for your kids instead, check out which material is the best to use.

