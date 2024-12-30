Here's how you can collect KFC's exclusive Mofusand merch

From fast-food restaurants like McDonald's launching Cinnamoroll and My Melody red packets to Hello Kitty carnivals at Changi Airport, Singapore definitely doesn't see a lack of kawaii collaborations.

Now, there's a new contender joining the mix as KFC collaborates with Mofusand, a popular Japanese cat illustration series, to launch a collection of merchandise including red packets, plushie keychains, sticker packs and an 8-inch plushie.

These exclusive merchandise will be available from Jan 13 — starting with the KFC x Mofusand red packets which will run until Feb 18.

You can receive these ang baos with any purchase of the KFC Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger bundles (Meal, Box or Family Feast), which will be available on the menu from Jan 8 to Feb 18.

Each set will include two designs and six red packets.

The KFC x Mofusand plushie keychains will be available at $12.95 with any purchase of the KFC Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box from Jan 13.

There are three different designs that will be released across three weeks: KFC Bucket Mofusand (week of Jan 13), Egg Tart Mofusand (week of Jan 20) and Drumstick Mofusand (week of Jan 27).

Each customer will be limited to two keychains.

From Jan 13 to Feb 11, diners can also get a 'blind box' sticker pack with a minimum spend of $12 in a single receipt. This means you won't know which stickers you'll get.

For those looking to add to their plushie collection, an 8-inch Mofusand wearing a KFC Bucket 'hat' will be available at $19.95 with any purchase of the KFC Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box from Feb 5.

This exclusive plush toy is limited to one redemption per customer and only available at 10 selected outlets — Kallang, West Mall, Tampines Mall, Causeway Point, VivoCity, Nex, Jurong Point, Lot 1, Compass One and Northpoint City.

All merchandise are available while stocks last.

