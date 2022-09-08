Holey Moley: Popular mini-golf spot at Clarke Quay to close on Sept 30

It's time to update that list of dating spots in town.

Holey Moley Clarke Quay, a popular mini-golf club and bar, is closing for good on Sept 30, Funlab, its parent company, announced on Wednesday (Sept 7).

The decision was made after discussions were held with CapitaLand regarding the redevelopment of the Clarke Quay area, said Funlab.

Both parties came to the conclusion that these redevelopment works would hamper their capacity to find a viable long-term site for Holey Moley.

Funlab is "extremely saddened" to announce Holey Moley's final tee-off, CEO Michael Schrieber said.

He went on to thank the customers who visited Holey Moley since its opening four years ago before setting aside a few words for the staff as well.

Apart from pointing out their ability to "deliver an amazing destination for all kinds of fun for guests", he mentioned that staff from the Clarke Quay venue will be offered the opportunity to relocate to either Australia or New Zealand to work at Funlab's other venues.

This captured the attention of netizens who urged Holey Moley Clarke Quay staff to grab this chance to widen their horizon.

"You get paid more in Australia. If the opportunity is there, why not?" one Facebook user asked.

Schrieber added: "We've had an absolute blast in Singapore and hope to find a location for both Holey Moley and our other amazing brands in Singapore in the future."

Mini-golf lovers will still have some time to head down for a final swing at Holey Moley.

But if you're looking for some variety, Pixar Putt at Marina Bay Sands is an alternative. The open-air 18-hole course is open till Sept 11.

