Hot pink mess: MsPuiyi crashes her Porsche, slapped with fine after police report 

Is it us or do good things never last?

Whether you are savouring the first few moments of a fresh-out-of-the-box iPhone or spanking new paint job on your car, it doesn't take long for that dreaded first scratch to appear and spoil things.

Now this is a feeling that we imagine Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi must be familiar with after a recent car accident.

The 24-year-old Penthouse model shared on her Instagram Stories several photos and a video of her cruising around Kuala Lumpur in her pink Porsche in the day.

MsPuiyi – whose real name is Siew Pui Yi – had only just unveiled her car's new baby pink look in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 23).

However, it didn't take long for disaster to strike — MsPuiyi posted a follow-up photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Nov 24) revealing that she had crashed into a car in front of her at a traffic light.

The budding actress had brought the Porsche as a gift for herself last Christmas.

Her heart might have been broken at the sight of the damaged Porsche, but it couldn't have been worse than her shattered right headlight and badly dented bumper.

Thankfully though, it seemed that no one was hurt in the accident.

After heading down to a police station to make a report, she was slapped with a fine, MsPuiyi shared.

Many netizens in her Facebook comments section were concerned for her health and well-being.

Most of her fans were just relieved that she had escaped unscathed despite the damage to the Porsche, with one commenting, "Car body can be fixed but your body cannot."

One fan's kindness knew no bounds — they even volunteered to be her personal driver if needed.

Regardless, MsPuiyi seems to have shaken off any ill effects from the accident.

She shared several photos and videos of her graduation from university today (Nov 25).

MsPuiyi looked to have shrugged off any ill effects of her automobile accident in her university graduation photos. Photos: Screengrab/Instagram/ms_puiyi

Just last month, when MsPuiyi was in town, she made an appearance on The Titan Podcast with local influencer Tan Jianhao.

The YouTuber confessed that had she not been blackmailed by hackers, she would not have become a OnlyFans creator and posted racy photos.

