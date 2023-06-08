Hotpot galore! Haidilao offers free mini electric pot with every set meal

Does anyone need a reason to have a hotpot session?

But if you're looking, we've got the perfect one for you.

Haidilao has just launched a series of set meals that will be delivered right to your doorstep.

Perfect for a small group or individuals, there are three combos to choose from.

The two-pax beef and pork combos come with their namesake protein, priced at $113. Plus, you can choose two soup bases from options like tomato, Sichuan spicy and mushroom.

That's not all, expect other fixings like lotus root, fish curd, chicken slices, golden enoki mushrooms, tofu, spinach and sliced fish.

Having a solo meal? Go for the half-portion, or one-pax, set meal, which comprises of three meats, one vegetable and one staple dishes, and features black pork, sliced beef, dumplings, shrimp paste and a medley of vegetables for $79.80.

The best part? You get a free mini electric pot thrown in with every set meal order above $98.

The electric pot comes in the shade of red, with adjustable heating.

Once you're done having your hotpot, you can keep it in your kitchen and reuse it for future meals. Think along the lines of one-pot dishes like soup, noodles and even porridge.

Only four outlets in Singapore offer said pot: Haidilao Sun Plaza, Haidilao Clarke Quay, Haidilao 313@Somerset and Haidilao Seletar Mall.

Do note that the minimum order amount for delivery is $98, and orders below the minimum spend can be picked up at the aforementioned outlets.

And in case you are wondering, you can't purchase the red pots separately.

So get 'em now while stocks last.

Haidilao hacks you need to know

As you pile on the meat and seafood, it's easy to walk out with an expensive bill at Haidilao.

So here are a few Haidilao tips and tricks to get your money's worth!

Make your own soup base free of charge. The trick is to order a four-pot chamber for your soup, but fill up only a single chamber with your desired soup.

Top up the other three soup chambers with plain water, and you will be able to go to the condiment station and choose different sauces for your DIY soup bases.

Quality over quantity, as the saying goes. So, opt for half portions when ordering your ingredients. Trust us, this will really help in lowering your bill.

One of the more underrated hacks is trying the origami challenge.

It allows you to redeem a free side dish ($6) every time you fold 30 paper cranes or 100 stars.

Redemptions based on origamis folded are unlimited, so the faster you fold, the more side dishes you can get!

