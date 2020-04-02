House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

Recessed lights along the headboard creates the illusion of a higher ceiling in the bedroom.
PHOTO: 19eightythree
Home & Decor
PHOTO: 19eightythree

When the homeowners of this 783sqf condominium approached interior design firm 19eightythree, their brief was to create a modern and glamorous hotel-style apartment.

For the living room, a marble ledge replaces a conventional TV console. For the feature wall, a wallpaper was chosen and extends from the TV wall through to the passageway.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

The colour palette for the home includes taupe, dark wood and brass.

Furniture in the home includes a customised sofa from Finn Avenue and a round dining table from Taobao.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

As the apartment does not have a store room, one of the bedrooms was designed to maximise wardrobe space on both sides of the wall, as well as a work desk along the window, where the husband now works extensively here.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

Recessed lights along the headboard creates the illusion of a higher ceiling in the bedroom.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

Fabric textured panelling add details to the bedside.

The homeowners spent $35,000 on renovation and $25,000 on furnishings.

ALSO READ: House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

This article was first published on Home & Decor.

More about
house tour Interior Design Home works Lifestyle

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES