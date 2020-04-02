House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

PHOTO: 19eightythree

When the homeowners of this 783sqf condominium approached interior design firm 19eightythree, their brief was to create a modern and glamorous hotel-style apartment.

For the living room, a marble ledge replaces a conventional TV console. For the feature wall, a wallpaper was chosen and extends from the TV wall through to the passageway.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

The colour palette for the home includes taupe, dark wood and brass.

Furniture in the home includes a customised sofa from Finn Avenue and a round dining table from Taobao.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

As the apartment does not have a store room, one of the bedrooms was designed to maximise wardrobe space on both sides of the wall, as well as a work desk along the window, where the husband now works extensively here.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

Recessed lights along the headboard creates the illusion of a higher ceiling in the bedroom.

PHOTO: 19eightythree

Fabric textured panelling add details to the bedside.

The homeowners spent $35,000 on renovation and $25,000 on furnishings.

This article was first published on Home & Decor.