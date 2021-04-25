How to cut and style Korean celeb-approved 'curtain bangs'

Looking for a low-maintenance alternative to a thick, full fringe? Try curtain bangs.

Seen on celebs like Taeyeon and Jisoo, this trendy hairdo frames the face, creating the illusion of a slimmer visage.

They also don't require frequent trims and can easily blend with the rest of your hair when you want them out of your face.

Before you officially join the curtain bangs club, here are some tips (and tutorials!) on how to cut and style them.

Keep scrolling!

But first, what exactly are curtain bangs?

In case you didn't know, curtain bangs are typically longer (past eyebrows) and usually cut at an angle. They are short in the middle and gradually get longer towards your ears.

Thanks to their soft, wispy texture, they can be worn in many ways. Besides being extremely versatile, they are also universally flattering and can work with any face shape.

You just need to modify it to suit your features.

READ ALSO: The most stylish CNY hairstyles from our fave K-celebs

Can I get curtain bangs at home?

If you're getting curtain bangs for the first time, start with a cheekbone-grazing cut before easing your way into something shorter.

As a guide, the shortest part of your bangs should start somewhere in the middle of your pupils and extend to the jawline.

YouTuber Ivy Li posted a tutorial where she explained all there is to know, from what tools you need to the technique.

First, she brushes her hair to get rid of any tangles. Next, with the front section of her hair, she sections it and creates an almost triangle-like shape.

With hair clips, she separates the rest of her strands and starts snipping. Ivy then creates two pieces that are roughly chin-length.

Working with one piece at a time, she points the scissors at an angle to create a soft line instead of shearing her hair straight across.

How do I style curtain bangs?

Once you've perfected your cut, it's time to style your bangs. Grab your blow dryer, a big round brush (about an inch) and check out this tutorial by YouTuber Cynthia Dhimdis.

She starts by lifting her bangs up with a brush, rotating inwards (towards her forehead) as she dries her locks. Next, she uses her hands to shape the hair around the face.

When she is happy with the shape, she takes her brush and blow-dries the roots from left to right, repeating this process on the other side.

READ ALSO: 13 celebrity hairstyles that will make you want to cut your hair short

How else can I wear this trendy hairstyle?

Finally, it's time to get some inspo on the many ways to rock curtain bangs.

With waves

Not in the mood for bangs? Waving out the hair hides the bangs. This hairstyle seen on Yoona is great if you are in the midst of growing out your bangs.

With the rest of your hair tied up

Curtain bangs look great with romantic, loose updos. To cop IU's hairstyle, getting the perfectly tousled effect is crucial.

You want to go over your strands with dry shampoo to add volume while taming frizz.

With short hair

Lee Joo Young's short hair looks cool paired with her slightly curled curtain bangs. Complete the look with texturising spray for undone, beachy waves like hers.

With lots of texture

Any hair texture can be cut into a curtain shape. Case in point: Kim Sejeong's mermaid waves and curly curtain bangs.

With straight hair

As we've been saying, curtain bangs work with all textures and lengths, even on Shin Mina's straight silky mid-length mane.

This article was first published in Her World Online.