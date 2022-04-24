How to rock the midriff trend, according to Julia Fox and other celebrities

Midriff fever is taking over the Internet. Fans across social media relish celebrities rocking the bare style - Julia Fox and Zendaya being the crowd's favourites.

While the world was captivated by all the sensational looks worn by Fox during her brief tryst with Kanye West, it seems like she has officially hit her style stride.

The super cropped tops and form-fitting bottoms have garnered her thousands of likes - from 60,000 to over 100,000 - per post.

Of course, style is multifaceted. Zendaya loves putting an elegant spin on the midriff trend and many of her red carpet looks feature cutouts at the waist or a cropped top accompanied by a billowing skirt.

Many other celebrities are joining in on the action and spoiling us with enough style inspiration to make the trend truly ours.

Below, we curated a handful of star-studded Instagram posts that showcase eight different approaches to midriff fashion. Time to get shopping.

Super mini

This look might be too minimalist for some people's liking but accessorising is the key to making it next level.

Matching patent leather boots, oversized gloves up to the elbows and a cult-classic bag definitely up the ante.

Woven Leather Crop Top, $579, Manokhi at Farfetch



Contour Stitch Mini Skirt, $348.14, Dion Lee at FWRD



Long Patent Gloves, $830, Dolce & Gabbana at Farfetch



Cardinale Patent Leather Over-the-knee Boots, $1,750, Dolce & Gabbana at Mytheresa



Hourglass XS Top Handle Bag, $2,677.98, Balenciaga at Cettire



Leave it to the sleeves

Lily James' fit is sparkly and dramatic but a statement look need not be flashy. Go big with a crop top that features puffy sleeves as the main attraction.

Finish the look with low-rise wide-legged trousers plus some gold jewellery and you're ready for a fun night out.

Cold-shoulder Silk Puff-sleeve Blouse, $281, ROZIE CORSETS at Farfetch



Low-rise Pocket Trousers, $790, Dion Lee at Farfetch



Pink & Gold Crystal Earrings, $683, Versace at SSENSE



Gold Lock Ring, $1,120, Givenchy at SSENSE



READ ALSO: Makeup artist Airin Lee: It's a form of self-respect to dress well

Sass and class

Have a big event coming up? Channel Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and add some sass to your ensemble - ditch the boring black gown and go for an asymmetrical one instead.

The braid detail at the bottom of the dress adds texture and a three-dimensional element to make the look pop.

Manroe Dress, $454.62, Atoir at FWRD



Pixel Silver-tone Chainmail Choker, $729, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter



Patent Leather Clutch, $950, Saint Laurent at Mytheresa



Cass 110 Leather And PVC Pumps, $1,087, Jimmy Choo at Mytheresa



Looking knit

Our March cover star Emma Chamberlain is a bona fide style icon - even her causal numbers are worth emulating.

A graphic knit top, a pair of shorts and soft shearling slippers are must-haves for comfortable dressing.

Nova Jacquard-knit Crop Top, $199, Dodo Bar Or at Mytheresa



Estate Organic Cotton-Terry Shorts, $259, Terry at Net-A-Porter



Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag, $355, Staud at Mytheresa



Slipper In Shearling, $1,200, Loewe



Tres chic

Sequins teeter between trashy and gorgeous - Zendaya's glimmering 2022 Oscar look was, hands down, the latter.

Let the sequin skirt work its magic and go with accessories that complement the outfit.

Cropped Gathered Cotton-poplin Shirt, $723, Christopher Esber at Net-A-Porter



Ruffle Asymmetric Skirt, $563, AMI Paris at Farfetch



READ ALSO: This season's micro shorts trend looks set to be one that has legs

Rockstud Swarovski-embellished Bracelet, $4,740, Valentino at Mytheresa



Crystal-embellished Ring, $565, Jil Sander at Mytheresa



All hail the chain belt

Paloma's ensemble was graphic and bold but the hero was the subtle chain belt.

Although the model steered away from necklaces and rings, the chain around her bare skin was the only piece de resistance needed to nail the look.

Paisley-print Cropped Shirt, $765, Christopher Esber at Farfetch



Paisley-print Midi Skirt, $765, Christopher Esber at Farfetch



Chain Belt with Pearls, $2,480, Chanel



Averly 100 Bow-trimmed Pumps, $2,525, Jimmy Choo at Mytheresa



Lace it up

There are no rules stating that a midriff has to be horizontal.

Normani's laced-up top and high-waisted miniskirt had many fans in awe and she even received praise from fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion in the comments on her Instagram.

Lace-up Leather Corset Top, $1,599, David Koma at Mytheresa



Denim Miniskirt, $3,900, Miu Miu



Baguette 1997, $5,690, Fendi



Slimini Botta 85 Calf Ali Black, $3,070, Christian Louboutin at Selfridges



Peekaboo

It is your body and it is also your choice on how much of it you want to bare. Take actress Lana Condor, for example.

She donned a bright green Prabal Gurung dress that exposed only a sliver of her midriff.

Belen Cut-out Dress, $698, Nicholas at Farfetch



Silver Crystal Interlocking G Earrings, $1,550, Gucci at SSENSE



Antique Embellished Ring, $385.35, Alexander McQueen at Cettire



Yes Darling 95 Satin Sandals, $1,045, Aquazzura at Mytheresa



READ ALSO: Stylist Liz Uy on why stripes are a trending print this season

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.