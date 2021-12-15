How to steal Song Hye-kyo's office-appropriate style in her new drama Now, We're Breaking Up

Marking the return to the small screen in two years, South Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo plays ambitious fashion designer Ha Young-eun in the K-drama series Now, We’re Breaking Up. And if you’ve been catching up with the show, you might have noticed the deluge of understatedly stylish outfits that Song Hye-kyo has donned.

Whether you’re already back at the office or predict that you’ll be ditching the PJs for workwear in the new year, cop these stylish workplace looks from Song Hye-kyo in the series.

Ready for the boardroom

Especially if your office has a formal dress code, a crisp suit is a fail-safe combo to reach for — and a set makes dressing up in the morning less fussy too. Here, the fit is relaxed but tailored for an effortlessly cool take on power dressing.

Make a black jacket less basic

The basic black jacket here is given a little flamboyance with exaggerated peak lapels. But what else do we love about the look? The star’s casual, low ponytail with tendrils framing her face, and subtle gold hoops that lend laidback vibes.

Unapologetically feminine

Looking professional doesn’t always have to mean suits and pressed shirts. If your style is a little more feminine or romantic, draw inspo from this co-ord ensemble in gossamer fabric and delicate polka dots that’s perfect with both dressy flats or heels.

ALSO READ: 10 back-to-office pieces from local fashion brands to add to your wardrobe

For casual in-person meetings

A blazer or coat smartens up what’s otherwise a casual striped top and bottom ensemble, with a chunky gold chain to get you dressed up for in-person meetings.

On Fridays, we wear denim

Got a workplace that’s chill with what you turn in as long as it isn’t berms and slippers? Take a leaf from Song Hye-kyo’s denim-on-denim look, dressed up with a cardi knotted over the shoulders — this extra accent also minimises the risk of the outfit veering towards the Wild West.

Get a shirt dress

Want to look pulled-together in a jiffy? Include a shirt dress in your wardrobe. Not only is the length of this pink number workplace-appropriate, but its subtle houndstooth prints show a little personality that’s perfect for after-work cocktails. Classic black slingback pumps continue the ladylike aesthetic.

A white shirt with twist

Okay, so gatherings and parties might not be on the horizon (one can dream), but here’s a look to emulate when they finally are. Or swap out that full skirt for cigarette or tailored black pants, or a shorter hemline for an office-ready outfit.

‘Now, We’re Breaking Up’ is currently streaming on Viu for free.

ALSO READ: 12 cute cardigans you’ll want to wear to the office & after

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.