Huat ah: Mercedes-Benz has a cool new mahjong set that will drive you crazy

If you love luxury cars and a good game of mahjong, Mercedes-Benz's sleek mahjong set is sure to pique your interest.

The luxurious set went viral in a post on Aug 23 on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Encased in a sexy black box that's embellished with the German car brand's logo, all the tiles have a glossy black backing dotted with Mercedes-Benz's iconic three-pointed star.

Instead of the usual round shapes on the circle (tong zhi) tiles, you'll find little colourful steering wheels instead. Clever.

The bamboo (suo zi) tiles are also creatively designed and feature the Mercedes-Benz's EQE coil tail lights.

The catch is that the set seems to only be available in China for now, so it'll be hard for Singaporeans to get their hands on it.

It isn't available on the brand's website either, so there is no chance of ordering it in.

Once in a while, Singapore has its own fair share of limited edition mahjong sets too.

The famous one would be the highly-coveted Singapore Airlines (SIA) one that came encased in a beautiful deep-blue batik box.

In fact, the sets were so popular that SIA brought it back in green.

Local fashion brand also jumped on the trend and in 2022, Love, Bonito launched a set just in time for Chinese New Year.

ALSO READ: Carousell scalpers are selling the new SIA batik poker set for $800 - but you can get it cheaper if you wait till next month

melissateo@asiaone.com