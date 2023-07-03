'I forgot how to do long division': Group of friends attempts Pri 5 math exam to 'challenge themselves'

Taking an examination isn't the most exciting of activities.

Over the years, we've all had to lug ourselves to examination halls and simply get it over and done with.

But would you choose to do a paper just for fun?

That's exactly what TikTok user Gladysuen and her group of friends decided to do when they tried their luck at a primary five mathematics exam.

It might change your perspective on exams entirely.

The 90-second-long clip was posted last Sunday (July 2) and everyone seemed to be having a blast.

A group of young adults testing their math skills from back in the day; surely, the questions would be too easy for them.

But as they decided on giving the primary five math exam a go, someone off-screen went: "Ya, let's challenge ourselves."

Sarcasm or truth? We'd soon find out when they got back home and set up an exam hall of sorts to take the test.

Before attempting the group activity, Gladys and her friends took some "chicken essence".

"Here's to our brain cells," she said as they toasted their glasses of red wine.

Pre-exam alcohol and a math test where calculators are not allowed; this was going to be a challenge, for sure.

Highlights from the exam attempt included "students" coming up with answers that weren't listed in the options available and skipping questions they struggled with.

At one point, Gladys even questioned herself: "What am I doing?"

Only to realise that she might have forgotten one of the fundamentals of math: "Oh f***, I forgot how to do long division."

Seeing Gladys and her friends seemingly stumbling through the math paper, curious netizens wanted to know how well (or poorly) they scored on the exam.

Gladys replied to one of them, saying: "The score is not important, we are all winners."

This was followed by a row of smiling emojis so make of that what you will.

Another TikTok user, on the other hand, was more interested in discussing how we don't often apply what we learned in school as an adult.

Different kind of mile-high club

Tackling a primary school math paper with a group of friends may not be as unconventional as you may think.

In February, a group of four Singaporeans attempted the Nanyang Primary School's 2021 preliminary math exam on a plane to kill time.

Before starting the test, they agreed that whoever scored the lowest would be treating the cab fare from the airport to their accommodation.

It must've been a tricky paper as one of the "students" scrapped through with a pass, scoring 27 out of 45.

