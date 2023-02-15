PSLE in the sky: Singaporeans take Pri 6 math test on plane to kill time

Catching a film or reading a book are conventional ways to spend your time on a plane.

Generally, the idea is to relax and enjoy your own company while flying.

A group of four Singaporean travellers felt conventional was not for them and decided to, quite literally, test themselves on a flight with a primary six math exam.

Last Saturday (Feb 11), TikTok user Chongxinying66 recorded and shared a 34-second clip of her friends' attempt at the math paper.

The group of friends was tackling the 2021 preliminary math exam from Nanyang Primary School.

With the pull-down tray table doubling up as an exam table, the airplane cabin started to resemble an exam hall.

Despite them "taking this very seriously", there were open discussions.

A friend, who goes by Bing, didn't find the 'exam' all that smooth sailing and this had little to do with turbulence.

Forget snakes on a plane, exams on a plane seemed to be her ultimate fear.

Bing struggled through before Chongxinying66 claimed her friend had simply given up on the paper.

In the comments section, netizens found it entertaining seeing the four travellers struggle through a primary six math test.

While Chongxinying66 and her friends were doing this for the giggles, some TikTok users felt parents might just consider this for their next family vacation.

As for how they fared, Chongxinying66 shared their results in a separate TikTok video yesterday (Feb 14).

The group agreed pre-test that whoever scored the lowest would be treating the cab fare from the airport to their villa.

From her reaction onboard the plane, maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that Bing had to fork out the money for the taxi ride.

She predicted a score of 25 out of 45 and managed to hit 27 marks.

Her friends did much better with Chongxinying66 nabbing top spot with 39 marks.

To be fair, PSLE math papers are notoriously tricky. Many Singaporeans might recall that one math question in 2021 that took the nation by storm.

It was so challenging that students were left in tears and memes began to spawn not long after.

Entertaining yourself on a plane

If you're not keen on taking an exam pre-vacation, you can choose to enjoy movies and shows too (even on a budget flight).

A fellow Singaporean survived a 13-hour budget flight to Berlin by downloading a whole host of movies and shows on his personal device prior to the flight.

He also suggested bringing a neck pillow. While that may not exactly help kill time, it'll do wonders for comfort.

