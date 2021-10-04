PSLE math question has Singaporeans memeing what Ivan and Helen should do with their coins

Only in Singapore can a math question from a national examination go viral.
The question in the PSLE math paper was so challenging, it left pupils in tears and parents speechless on Oct 1.
Their reactions aren't too surprising given how 12-year-olds here are being put under so much pressure, thinking this one exam can either make or break their future careers.
What stumped the kids? A question involving Helen and Ivan and over a kilogram of coins.
While there's isn't a need for that many coins on hand in our increasingly cashless society, the pair's solid coin game has sent the nation into a frenzy over the weekend, sparking a flurry of memes.
It isn't only netizens who are in on the act, institutions are also jumping on the trend.
