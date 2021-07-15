K(ena) T(he) V(irus): Singapore's second biggest active Covid-19 cluster ignites rage in the form of memes

Just when it was beginning to look a little brighter on the Covid-19 daily cases count, Singapore registered 56 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (July 14).

That's rather shocking given how there were no new cases of locally transmitted infections on July 10.

We're not completely out of the woods yet, are we?

With the surge in infections — 41 of the 56 cases— linked to a growing cluster at nightclubs and KTVs with a Vietnamese woman as the index case, the attention of Singaporeans turned to those who visited these locations.

Many were enraged and left aghast by their behaviour, during a pandemic no less. That meant that the pitchforks were out, no holds barred as they flooded social media with memes this week.

Let's start with a bit of angsty Kim Huat, shall we?

Please tell me at the very least these guys used Safe Entry 😜 Posted by Muttons In The Morning on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Satay stall assistant infected with Covid19. He visited KTV on Sunday. Toa Payoh Lorong 5 food centre closed, all workers to be tested for Covid19. pic.twitter.com/cfmj8z0uor — Hong Wei🌻 (@hwsoh) July 15, 2021

Screengrab from Instagram/PaulFoster

Screengrab from Instagram/teohengofficial

