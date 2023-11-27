'I haven't had something this good in a long time': Zermatt Neo downs 20 servings of nasi ayam prepared by 'grumpy' hawker at Lucky Plaza

Another day, another food challenge for competitive eater Zermatt Neo.

This time around, he tackled a 20-serving plate of nasi ayam from the 'grumpy' hawker eatery, aka Fiie's Cafe at Lucky Plaza.

Zermatt documented his attempt in a YouTube video posted on Sunday (Nov 26).

When ordering the massive plate, the owner, Shafiie, asked Zermatt in a matter-of-fact way if he was sure about this.

After a few moments, a large plate of fried chicken, bergedil, quail eggs, cucumbers and mounds of rice, along with a bowl of homemade sambal were served.

All in all, Zermatt estimated the plate to weigh around 6kg. Before digging in, Zermatt mentioned how the dish smelled "phenomenal".

He went straight for the rice, mentioning that it's so good that he could eat it on its own. As for the main hero of the dish, he remarked that the chicken was "fried to perfection".

He also highlighted that the seasoning and breading of the chicken made it tasty. He paired the chicken with the sambal as well.

"It’s more on the sweet side," Zermatt mentioned, noting that there’s a subtle heat to the sambal. He even commended the cucumber, mentioning it acted as a palate cleanser in between mouthfuls of the chicken.

The bergedil and quail eggs also got his seal of approval.

Overall, "I haven’t had something this good in a very long time," Zermatt mentioned, proving it as he polished off everything on the plate.

Netizens’ reactions

In the comments section, netizens commended his attempt at eating the 6kg-worth of nasi ayam.

And, of course, netizens were curious to know if Shafiie really lives up to the name of the "grumpy hawker" at Lucky Plaza.

To a netizen’s query, he mentioned that the owner is actually nice and his wife is a fan of his YouTube channel.

In the video, he quipped that the "fried chicken is worth getting scolded" for.

Previously known as As-Shifaa Cafe, the stall made headlines last year for its customer service or the lack thereof.

The stall owner is well known to have a "regimental bouncer" attitude who wouldn't hesitate to shout at customers if they chope a table before ordering.

But its motto seems to be: if you serve good food, the customers will return.

As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding, and in this case, the fried chicken.

