'I started loving him 6 years after our wedding': Couple married for 50 years share secret to a happy relationship

This couple went from strangers to soulmates in 50 years.

Ahmat Pagi, 69, and Hamidah M Noor, 65, have been married for nearly half a century and recently shared how their love story stood the test of time in a recent interview with Berita Mediacorp.

They first met as teenagers in a matchmaking session by their parents and got hitched soon after.

"We got married without getting to know each other," she said, "But if you were to talk about love... not yet."

The early stages of their marriage weren't always smooth sailing as conversations were few and far between with Hamidah initiating most of it, Ahmat shared.

Even then, what they talked about didn't go further than their daily routines.

"I started to learn to love him six years after our marriage," Hamidah admitted.

As the years rolled by, their love for each other bloomed.

Ahmat shared that, like any other couple, they do have arguments.

"There are things that she dislikes. I act a certain way and she dislikes it," the former taxi driver quipped with a cheeky grin.

And their secret to handling disagreements? Having honest conversations with each other.

"Before we do anything, we'll discuss it first. Which way is better? It takes time," Ahmat explained.

The couple, who don't have children, live in a studio flat and Hamidah is aware of just how much they depend on each other.

Ahmat has been suffering from kidney disease for the past 12 years and undergoes dialysis three times a week, Berita Harian reported.

To take care of her husband at home, Hamidah gave up her job as a customer service operator.

Whether it's Ahmat reciting prayers to help his wife fall asleep or Hamidah cooking her husband's favourite dish, love can be shown in many different ways.

"One day, when one of us goes, you are alone," Hamidah said.

This is why she felt it's important to show love to your partner for as long as you live.

In the comments section, netizens found their connection to be sweet and heartwarming.

In January, another local couple who's been married for 55 years, shared some advice on love with younger couples.

Tan Chong Nam, 82, and Toh Moey Lan, 76, first met at Lim Chu Kang beach in 1965 and it was a case of love at first sight.

Although the couple have different interests — one loves to travel while the other prefers to do sports — they said being apart is not necessarily a bad thing.

He advised young couples to "give each other freedom and trust".

