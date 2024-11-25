I try dining with 'the world's tiniest chef' at Jewel Changi Airport - is this travel-themed culinary experience worth a visit?

I've always been the kind of person who can't enjoy my food to the fullest without finding the perfect video to go with it — the meal just wouldn't feel as complete or satisfying without it.

I usually go for food and travel vlogs because they're two of my favourite things.

It's a small ritual, but in my opinion, letting my eyes and mind enjoy something just as much as my tastebuds makes the meal so much better.

So, when I heard about the new travel-themed Le Petit Chef experience at Jewel Changi Airport, I knew I had to try it for myself.

What is Le Petit Chef?

For those who aren't familiar, Le Petit Chef is a culinary experience that combines dining with interactive animation, led by a tiny chef who comes in the form of a 6cm projection on one's plate (thus the name).

Originating from Belgium, the concept first made its debut in Singapore in 2019 at La Brasserie located in Fullerton Bay Hotel.

It has since returned to our sunny shores twice — once in 2022 at Grand Hyatt Singapore and 2023 at Restaurant Espoir before this fourth installment at Jewel Changi Airport.

From Nov 29 to April 30, 2025, Le Petit Chef will introduce a new travel-themed concept in collaboration with Changi Airport, using 3D mapping technology to take diners on a culinary adventure with the self-described 'world's tiniest chef'.

Trying it for myself

Having learned about the concept and hype surrounding it, I was even more eager to find out how this experience stood out from its past renditions and whether it would measure up to my expectations.

I also wanted to answer the question that is probably on most of our minds — is it worth the price?

Ambience and vibe

Upon entering the dining hall, I got fine-dining vibes from my surroundings.

The dim lighting and classy furnishings reminded me of those you'd find in fancy restaurants.

But once the dinner show started, the atmosphere shifted into something more lighthearted and fun.

Our petit chef, who guided us through our meal, had a witty sense of humour, keeping things fun and engaging even when he was simply explaining the background and origin of each dish (I wish I could say the same about my history teacher back in school).

I also loved how the background music was matched to each dish we tasted.

For example, hearing La Vie en Rose play while trying a French dish instantly transported me out of Singapore.

The 3D mapping technology and animation were nothing short of a visual feast.

It felt like I was watching a mini theatre performance unfold right on my dining table. And of course — it's perfect for sharing on social media too.

The graphics and colours were so captivating that I felt like capturing everything on my phone.

But when I took a moment to truly take in the visuals with my own eyes, that's when I was able to appreciate the magic of the experience.

There were also interactive live performances between courses.

The performers would engage with diners, sometimes incorporating them into the act, which made the entire experience feel even more immersive and personal.

These moments bridged the courses nicely — as compared to just sitting around and waiting for the next dish.

I imagine it would be something fun to talk about with your loved ones after the meal too.

Tasting the Classic menu

The menu I tried was the Classic menu, which included five courses.

Matching the travel theme of the entire experience, every dish represented a different country — creating a diverse flavour palette that still melded together nicely.

After trying everything, what stood out to me the most was the Deconstructed Cendol dessert.

I loved how it was a hands-on experience, and we were actually allowed to 'play' with our food, (contrary to what we were always told growing up).

As everyone was constructing their own desserts to wrap up the meal, I could hear laughter and giggles all around the room.

It felt like a wholesome moment where we were transported back to our childhood — which I think was very much what the dish was trying to convey with the familiar flavours and old-school toppings like popping candy.

However, while I thoroughly enjoyed some of the dishes, there were a few that didn't quite hit the mark for me personally.

One such dish would be the Poached Mekajiki.

While the broth and shredded radish were light and refreshing, the swordfish tasted a little too strong and briny for my liking.

I thought I was just taken aback by the bold taste and decided to give it another try, but the intensity of the fishy taste was still too pronounced for me to fully enjoy.

And that's coming from a seafood lover.

Overall experience

All in all, I feel the Le Petit Chef experience as a whole is fantastic if you're looking for something new, fun and immersive to do with your family and don't mind the steep price point, which ranges from $198 to $268 per pax ($98 for the kids' menu).

Plus, diners can also visit the Changi Experience Studio, which has hands-on games and interactive exhibits, as the ticket comes with free access to it.

If you're more particular about food though, you might end up being a little disappointed.

While the food comes intricately plated and is fun to look at — especially with the animations — most of them taste quite average.

So pricewise, you would likely be able to get a better experience at a traditional restaurant.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, Level 4, #04-300, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 12pm, 3.30pm and 7pm (every Fri to Sun from Nov 29 to April 30, 2025)

