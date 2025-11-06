I visit Changi Airport and Jewel's festive Disney-themed showcase, here's why I find it magical as a fan

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and to celebrate, Changi Airport and Jewel have once again decked their halls in festive decor.

This year, the theme is something I deeply resonate with: Disney.

In collaboration with Disney Cruise Line, the airport has been transformed into a magical world where Captain Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from the Disney Adventure cruise take centre stage. This is timely as the cruise ship launches next year.

From a 6.5-metre ship installation to a multi-sensory underwater world, there's plenty to see, do and redeem at the airport.

If you're a Disney fan like me or someone who just wants to soak in the festivities, here are all the activities, photo spots and goodies you should note.

Photo installations, topiary displays and DIY activities

While all the terminals are decked out in Disney-themed decor, Terminal 3 is where most of the action takes place.

The highlight is in the terminal's departure hall, where a massive 6.5-metre ship installation modelled after the Disney Adventure's bow is located.

Surrounding the ship's centrepiece are four themed photo spots designed like storybook pop-ups. These are inspired by the Disney Adventure ship's themed areas such as Disney Imagination Garden, Town Square and Marvel Landing.

The Disney Imagination Garden display features artwork showcasing a storybook castle showpiece and topiary sculpture of Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey.

The Town Square display, which celebrates Disney royals like Snow White and Elsa, offers a glimpse of Olaf's dining room from Enchanted Summer Restaurant.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love the Marvel Landing display, where they can snap pictures with Iron Man overlooking Marvel Landing's colourful Stark-itecture style.

My favourite of the lot is the cosy Captain Mickey's cabin, which is filled with festive memorabilia and framed photos of his friends.

To make the experience even more magical, there will be daily snow shows at Terminal 3's departure hall.

Visitors can get their photos taken and receive a print keepsake on-site of their special moment until Jan 4, 2026. To be eligible for this service, spend a minimum of $50 in Changi Airport's public areas or $60 at transit (arrival areas only), Jewel or iShopChangi, in a single receipt at participating retail and F&B outlets.

On top of that, there are also opportunities for visitors to meet and snap photos with mascots from the Disney Cruise Line. Meet-and-greet passes are complimentary and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Love carnival games? Opposite Starbucks in the Terminal 3 departure Hall is the Unleash the Holidays Carnival, which has multiple Disney-themed carnival game booths and claw machines.

I had a whale of a time here, and with a little bit of luck, I managed to win two adorable plushies!

If you need need more carnival tokens, spend a minimum of $50 in Changi Airport public areas or $60 in transit (arrival areas only), Jewel and iShopChangi in a single receipt at participating retail and F&B outlets, and scan your Changi Rewards Card at the outlet to get five carnival tokens automatically credited to your account.

Tokens can be purchased on the Changi App and purchases are eligible to earn Changi Rewards points. Spend with Mastercard to receive additional tokens.

The fun continues at Basement 2 of Terminal 3, where visitors can check out the multi-sensory underwater world inspired by the Disney Adventure's Disney Discovery Reef, as well as Disney films like The Little Mermaid and Finding Nemo.

Ursula and Nemo are some of my favourite Disney characters so I was especially excited about this experience.

Upon stepping through the curtains of the exhibit, I was greeted by a mesmerising display featuring characters from Finding Nemo such as Dory, Peach and of course, Nemo.

If you've watched The Little Mermaid, you're probably familiar with Ariel's Secret Grotto, where she stores her collection of human artifacts and antiques.

This has been recreated here, complete with curious, random objects like books, jewellery and a clock.

There's also a Bewitching Boba and Brews display featuring Ursula, which represents one of the dining options onboard the Disney Adventure.

To add to the magic, there are three self-service photo booths located inside and outside the installation for visitors to snap photos for keepsakes.

Also at Basement 2 of Terminal 3 is an area inspired by the Lilo and Stitch Hawaiian-styled eatery aboard the Disney Adventure.

Here, guests can redeem do-it-yourself activities such as decorating Disney Cruise Line themed travel journals. They can pay a small top-up fee to decorate Disney Cruise Line themed canvas tote bags or ceramic mugs instead.

To add a personal touch, participants can choose a paid add-on to hot press a customised design onto their chosen item.

To qualify for this redemption, spend a minimum of $50 in Changi Airport’s public areas or $60 at transit (arrival areas only), Jewel or iShopChangi, in a single receipt at participating retail and F&B outlets. Scan your Changi Rewards Card and the DIY activity perk will be automatically credited into your account.

Redemption is limited to one item per qualifying receipt and those who spend with Mastercard can enjoy special benefits.

Across the other terminals, guests can keep their eyes peeled for topiaries of beloved characters.

For instance, Terminal 1 features a Big Hero Six display inspired by Disney Adventure's San Fransokyo Street, and guests can look out for the cuddly and friendly Baymax.

As a massive Duffy fan, I was excited about the displays over at Terminal 2, which have topiaries of Duffy the Disney bear and his friends like Shellie May and Stella Lou.

Visitors can also take part in the stamp rally, where guests can go around the various terminals to hunt for Disney Cruise Line themed stamps.

There are a total of seven stamps to collect and each is a puzzle piece to a surprise picture. Complete your card to redeem 10 carnival tokens too! Do note that stamp cards are limited, so join the fun early to not miss out.

There's more to do at Jewel

After I was done exploring Terminal 3, I headed over to Jewel for even more Disney magic.

I was greeted by the beautiful 16-metre-tall Disney Cruise Line Festive Tree of Adventure, which framed the entryway of the Forest Valley. It was adorned with fairy lights, nautical touches, Mickey-shaped ornaments, and whimsical 'storybooks'.



Within Forest Valley are a pair of four-metre-tall topiary sculptures of Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie, which also make a good photo spot.

Come night, I got to enjoy Jewel's Rain Vortex, which has a brand-new Light and Music Showcase inspired by Disney Cruise Line. Titled The Magic of Adventure, the 3.5-minute show takes guests through the seven themed areas aboard the Disney Adventure.

The fun continued upstairs in Canopy Park on level 5 of Jewel, where I got to explore three Disney Adventure themed installation zones.

I loved the decor at the Source Pool, where Pixar Toy Story's Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Bullseye were re-imagined as bath toys ready for playtime. I later learned that this was inspired by the Splash Pad at Toy Story Place aboard the Disney Adventure.

Disney princesses (and princes) can also enjoy the beautiful mosaic art display of stained-glass inspired arches over at the Foggy Bowls.

Once again, the Duffy fan inside of me had a good time at the Petal Garden, where there were special installations inspired by the live show Duffy and the Friend Ship. If you're going on the cruise, you can watch the performance at the Disney Imagination Garden.

The cherry on top of all the experiences at Jewel are the nightly snowfall sessions at both the Forest Valley and Canopy Park.

Merchandise and the first-ever DisneyStore.sg pop-up experience in Singapore

I love collecting Disney items, so I was excited to find out that from now to Jan 4, 2026, there are several themed merchandise to collect such as the Disney Cruise Line Travel Blanket with Bag ($15.90), Sailor Chip or Sailor Dale Cushion ($15.90 each), and Captain Mickey Mouse or Captain Minnie Mouse two-in-one Travel Neck Pillow ($15.90).

If you're looking for travel bags, you can also redeem the Disney Cruise Line Puffy Carry-On Bag with a surprise bag charm ($29.90) or Disney Cruise Line Mini Luggage embossed with Captain Mickey Mouse ($52.90).

To redeem these, all one needs to do is spend a minimum of $50 in Changi Airport's public areas or $60 in transit, Jewel or iShopChangi in a single receipt and scan their Changi Rewards Card during purchase to become eligible to buy Changi-exclusive Disney Cruise Line themed collectibles.

Changi Rewards members can also redeem their desired items using points via Playpass, with a maximum of 10 redemptions per collectible across the promotional period.

Additionally, those who hit the above minimum spends will automatically be entered into a lucky draw.

The prize is a three-night Disney cruise vacation onboard the maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure, with a stay in the Concierge Family Stateroom with Oceanview Verandah. Four winners will be selected during the campaign period and Changi Rewards Monarch members will also earn an extra chance for each qualifying spend.



Beyond the lucky draw, shoppers who spend a minimum of $60 in a single receipt or $50 with Mastercard at participating outlets in Changi Airport's public areas (excluding Jewel) or transit will receive a set of return vouchers worth up to $20 off their next purchase. These vouchers can be redeemed at all transit retail outlets, excluding electronics and luxury categories.

Want more things to take home as souvenirs? You can shop official merchandise from the first-ever DisneyStore.sg pop Up experience in Singapore, which is located at Jewel Changi Airport's Basement 1 Atrium and open from now till Jan 4, 2026.

The store will feature a range of official Disney Store merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including collectibles, limited-edition pieces, holiday must-haves and signature favorites.

Some examples are the Bo Peep Limited Edition Doll for Toy Story's 30th Anniversary ($255.90), Mickey Mouse Icon Light-up Ornament ($55.90) and Chip 'n Dale Holiday Plush Set in Santa Hat ($45.90).

There will also be newly launched merchandise from Disney Store Japan's Urupocha-chan line.

Guests can also look forward to being among the first to shop at Disney Cruise Line themed merchandise at the pop-up experience before it launches online at DisneyStore.sg on Nov 14.

Jewel customers who spend $200 in a single receipt with their UOB credit cards will also qualify to enter in a lucky draw to win a Disney Adventure three-night cruise voyage in a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah.



Additionally, shoppers who charge $200 to their Mastercard (with a maximum of three same-day receipts) at Jewel's stores will receive a $10 Jewel Gift Voucher.

