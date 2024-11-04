'I won't be coming back': YouTuber complains after waiting 1 hour for food at Uncle Roger's restaurant

When Malaysian-born Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, opened his first fried rice restaurant in Kuala Lumpur in September this year, the eatery saw snaking queues.

In fact, it's been doing so well that the 33-year-old is opening more outlets in Malaysia's capital city.

However, not all his customers have had a good dining experience at Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger.

In a Reel uploaded to Instagram on Oct 24, Lukian Wang, the Hong Kong YouTuber behind CookingBoBo, went as far as to call it her "worst dining experience" in Malaysia.

Lukian had made a beeline to the restaurant immediately after touching down at the airport.

"This was the first place I hit up when I arrived in Malaysia. After all, I am a fan and I like fried rice," she shared.

The restaurant was still closed when Lukian arrived, and she said she waited for around 40 minutes before being seated.

While she scrolled through the online menu, Lukian realised she didn't have many options to begin with.

"I did not expect more than half the menu to be already sold out," Lukian explained.

After placing her order, she waited a good 21 minutes before her first item came — a cup of hot lemon tea.

While she praised the cup for being "cute", she felt that the drink was falsely advertised and did not match the image in the menu.

"I laughed it off at this point but I didn't realise it was going to get much worse," she foreshadowed.

Some 50 minutes after being seated, Lukian lamented that her plate of fried rice had still not been served.

After making eye contact with the man who had been queueing in front of her, she noted that he too had not received his food yet.

Finally, after an hour's wait, her fried rice arrived.

While she admitted that it "did look good", Lukian wasn't satisfied.

When a woman at the next table asked for her opinion about the food, she bluntly told her: "[It's] probably only the best fried rice right now because I'm so hungry."

She also told her viewers that the queue outside the restaurant was because of the slow service and not because the place was popular.

"Needless to say, I won't be coming back," she said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lukian for more details.

In the comments, Uncle Roger apologised to Lukian and promised to "do better next time".

Other netizens also shared their thoughts about Lukian's experience, with many praising her for her honesty.

One said they were surprised that Lukian had the patience to wait that long as they would have left after 20 minutes.

On the other hand, there were some who shared some reasons why the food took so long to arrive.

One netizen suggested that the restaurant may have faced challenges in sourcing ingredients, while another speculated it could be due to a lack of manpower.

