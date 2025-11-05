Immersive worlds, 'snake belly' playground: Mandai's new nature-inspired playscape Curiosity Cove opens Nov 21

Mandai Wildlife Reserve is seeing yet another addition after the opening of its Mandai Rainforest Resort and Colugo Camp this year.

Curiosity Cove, a nature-inspired playscape is set to launch on Nov 21, announced Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 5).

This will be Singapore's largest indoor nature-inspired playscape, according to the group.

Designed for children aged three to 12, the playscape will be located at Mandai Wildlife East and spans 4,600 sqm.

Four themed zones

Curiosity Cove will include four interactive nature-themed zones inspired by real-world ecosystems: Wetlands, Forestlands, Grasslands and Drylands.

At Wetlands, children will learn about how water connects ecosystems and supports all living things.

Here, children can engage in experiences like following animal footprints along the riverbank as they journey through the different zones and find themselves surrounded by marine creatures living among coral reefs.

Over at Forestlands, visitors can immerse in the Southeast Asian rainforest, where there are hidden animal homes to be discovered from the forest floor to treetops.

In Grasslands, children can explore the social hierarchy of wildlife, including learning about predator-prey behaviours and finding out how animals can camouflage in the savannah.

Finally, Drylands will showcase the clever adaptations of fauna and flora that allow them to thrive and survive in harsh desert conditions. Here, children can navigate rugged terrains to discover how desert wildlife has adapted to underground life.

Multi-sensory and multimedia interactive experiences

Additionally, there will also be more than 30 multi-sensory touchpoints across the four themed zones designed for children's enrichment by engaging their cognitive, social and motor development.

Some examples include crawling through a netted play area inspired by a 'snake's belly', climbing an orangutan tree-bed platform and shaking some motion sensor hanging vines to trigger a display of sounds and lights.

Curiosity Cove also aims to introduce another dimension to its play-and-learn experiences by introducing multimedia interactives.

Highlights include Reef Retreat at Wetlands, where children can engage in hands-on activities such as feeling their way around the reef or peeking under corals to discover hidden marine life.

Another is Underground Galleries at Drylands, which allows children to learn more about desert creatures by moving a device to shine light across sand, revealing interconnected tunnels and nighttime behaviours.

Additional activities

On top of the experiences, there will also be additional activities available at Curiosity Cove, including the Ranger Buddies edutainment programme with engaging experiences such as dance sessions.

There will also be optional add-ons like early entry with interactive storytelling and curated birthday parties.

Ticketing information

Admission to Curiosity Cove is by allocated timeslots mainly in two-hour blocks during the opening hours of 10am to 6.30pm.

Tickets will be priced at $48 for one child (aged three to 12), with complimentary entry for one accompanying adult.

Extended playtime can be added with top-up options.

Bundles are also available, such as an All-access Play Date bundle for three or six visits to the playscape starting at $128.

WildPass digital membership (Mandai Wildlife Reserve's digital membership programme) holders can also enjoy bundled admissions to Curiosity Cove and two selected wildlife parks from $68 through the new Destination Pass.

The Destination Pass includes 30-day access and exclusive retail and dining vouchers worth over $300.

The Friends of Mandai Starter membership also offers annual visits to the playscape and parks at a promotional price of $365 for two adults and one child from Oct 31 to Jan 31, 2026.

Detailed pricing information can be found on Mandai Wildlife Reserve's website.

Address: Mandai Wildlife East, 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 10am to 6.30pm daily

